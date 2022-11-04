Jump to content

Ukraine news – live: Russia claims UK directed Black Sea attack, is 'too deep' in war

Britain’s involvement ‘dangerous because it escalates the situation’, says Russian envoy

Arpan Rai
Friday 04 November 2022 04:11
Russian conscripts protest over pay at military base in Ulyanovsk

Top Russian diplomat Andrei Kelin has warned the UK is “too deep” with its involvement in the Ukraine war and accused Britain of directing an attack on Vladimir Putin’s warships which caused Moscow significant losses in the Black Sea.

The Russian ambassador to the UK said that officials in the Kremlin “perfectly know about (the) participation of British specialists in (the)training, preparation and execution of violence against the Russian infrastructure and the Russian fleet in the Black Sea,” in an interview on Sky News.

Mr Kelin said that he has the proof which confirms the Royal Navy assisted the drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet last week.

Moscow has previously blamed the UK for the attack, as well as for an attack on the gas pipelines between Russia and Europe last month.

Britain’s defence ministry dismissed the allegations, saying Russia was "peddling false claims of an epic scale".

The UK "is too deep in this conflict", Mr Kelin warned and added that this is “dangerous because it escalates the situation.”

1667535092

Moscow warns Britain is ‘too deep’ into Ukraine conflict

Russia has warned Britian of risking a “dangerous” escalation in the ongoing Ukraine war as it accused Britain of being drawn “too deep” into the conflict.

Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador to the UK, claimed British “specialists” had been involved in an audacious drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet at the weekend in which three warships were reportedly damaged, including the flagship HMS Makarov.

After Britain’s ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert was earlier summoned to the Russian foreign ministry in connection with the claims, Mr Kelin said the Kremlin would publish its proof “pretty soon”.

Read the full story here:

Russia warns Britain is ‘too deep’ into Ukraine conflict

Russian ambassador to UK claims British ‘specialists’ involved in attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet

Arpan Rai4 November 2022 04:11
1667532606

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 4 November.

Arpan Rai4 November 2022 03:30

