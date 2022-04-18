Why many Africans want to fight for Ukraine’s foreign legion

Hundreds of people across Africa have expressed an interest in joining the war - many motivated by the idea of migrating to Europe - but various obstacles stand in their way, Portia Crowe and Azil Momar Lô report

Monday 18 April 2022 15:22
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

When Senegalese bricklayer Alassane Faye saw the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on TV, he immediately wanted to do something to help.

"I can’t stand injustice," said the 45-year-old from Pout, a town just outside of Senegal’s capital. "I don’t like to see people suffer."

Faye found the phone number for the Ukrainian embassy in Dakar and called to say he wanted to fight. The embassy pointed him towards an online enrollment form, but then the Senegalese government demanded an end to all recruiting. By that point, at the start of March, 35 others in the country had enlisted.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in