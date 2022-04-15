When Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech via teleconference to Greece’s parliament last week - in which he made allusions to the political, cultural and religious ties between the two countries - it was greeted with hearty applause.

But the mood changed after Mr Zelensky gave the floor - virtually-speaking - to two Ukrainian fighters with Greek roots.

When one of the soldiers mentioned that he was a member of the Azov Battalion, a far-right militia with neo-Nazi roots, three members of Greece’s opposition party stood up and walked out. For days, the Greek media covered the incident with varying degrees of outrage, regret, condemnation, and understanding.