Researchers develop ultrasound stickers that can see inside the body

Pioneering health technology could see consumers use their smartphones to watch babies develop in the womb

Andy Gregory
Thursday 28 July 2022 19:03
<p>A new ultrasound sticker can provide images of internal organs continuously for 48 hours</p>

A new ultrasound sticker can provide images of internal organs continuously for 48 hours

(Felice Frankel/PA Wire)

Scientists believe they have opened the door to “a new era of wearable imaging”, with the creation of stamp-sized ultrasound stickers capable of showing live pictures of our internal organs.

While current ultrasounds require bulky and specialised equipment only available in hospitals and GP surgeries, the new design could eventually make the technology as wearable and accessible as buying plasters at a pharmacy.

The pioneering health technology, created by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is capable of providing images of the insides of our bodies continuously for 48 hours.

