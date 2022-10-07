Motion to debate Uyghur rights abuses is rejected in ‘disaster’ vote for UN
Rights groups are furious over rare vote at UN panel, expressing disappointment with Muslim countries
The UN Human Rights Council rejected a motion led by mostly western countries to hold a debate on China’s alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, sparking anger and discontent among rights groups.
The resolution seeking the bare minimum of holding a debate on the situation of human rights for Uyghurs and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang was presented to the UN’s top human rights body by the US, UK and others.
The motion was the first time China’s human rights record against Uyghurs was brought up for a vote at the council.
