‘No credible pathway in place’ to curb global warming at 1.5C as nations fail to act, warns UN
Under current policies the world is on track for 2.8 degrees of global heating by the end of the century
There is “no credible” pathway in place to rein in global temperature rise to 1.5C degrees, the United Nations warned today, adding that only “root and branch” transformation can save the planet from disaster.
The latest dismal assessment of the state of the climate crisis, comes with just a little over a week to go until Cop27 in Egypt.
“Under current policies, the world is headed for 2.8 degrees of global heating by the end of the century,” said UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, outlining the findings of the annual Emissions Gap report. “In other words, we are headed for a global catastrophe.”
