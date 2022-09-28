Hurricane Ian strengthens to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an ‘”extremly dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The center said the air force hurricane hunters, who perform aerial weather reconnaissance, have found that it’s strengthened to Category 4.

A Category 4 hurricane pack winds of between 130 and 156 mph and is expected to cause catastrophic damage. Well-built framed homes may lose roofs or some exterior walls, most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

