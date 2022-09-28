Hurricane Ian strengthens to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an ‘”extremly dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
The center said the air force hurricane hunters, who perform aerial weather reconnaissance, have found that it’s strengthened to Category 4.
A Category 4 hurricane pack winds of between 130 and 156 mph and is expected to cause catastrophic damage. Well-built framed homes may lose roofs or some exterior walls, most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
More follows
