Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Hurricane Ian strengthens to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Wednesday 28 September 2022 10:28
Comments
<p>A torn Cuban flag flutters in Havana, on Tuesday, following the passage of Hurricane Ian</p>

A torn Cuban flag flutters in Havana, on Tuesday, following the passage of Hurricane Ian

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an ‘”extremly dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The center said the air force hurricane hunters, who perform aerial weather reconnaissance, have found that it’s strengthened to Category 4.

A Category 4 hurricane pack winds of between 130 and 156 mph and is expected to cause catastrophic damage. Well-built framed homes may lose roofs or some exterior walls, most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in