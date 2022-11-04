Jump to content

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’

US and South Korea extend military exercise till Saturday in response to North’s intestified missile tests

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 04 November 2022 17:29
Comments
The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.

The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.

