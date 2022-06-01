The United States is mulling imposing fresh sanctions on North Korea if it conducts a new nuclear test.

The hermit country is reportedly on the brink of conducting its first nuclear test in five years in a bid to put pressure on its rivals to lift current sanctions, officials from the US, South Korea and Japan have said.

So far in 2022, the North has launched 17 rounds of missile tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), leading to a widespread backlash from its rivals.