US threatens new sanctions on North Korea if Kim Jong-un conducts another nuclear test

So far in 2022, Pyongyang has launched 17 rounds of missile tests

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 01 June 2022 15:22
Comments
Kim Jong-un appears emotional at funeral of North Korean military official

The United States is mulling imposing fresh sanctions on North Korea if it conducts a new nuclear test.

The hermit country is reportedly on the brink of conducting its first nuclear test in five years in a bid to put pressure on its rivals to lift current sanctions, officials from the US, South Korea and Japan have said.

So far in 2022, the North has launched 17 rounds of missile tests, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), leading to a widespread backlash from its rivals.

