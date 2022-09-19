US sends aircraft carrier to Korean peninsula in apparent show of force aimed at Kim Jong-un
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group to train with South Korea after five years
The US is sending an aircraft carrier to South Korea this week to participate in its first joint training with Seoul’s warships in five years, in what is perceived to be a show of force against North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.
South Korean navy officials said on Monday that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group will join the southeastern South Korean naval base on Friday for a combined training aimed at strengthening the military readiness of both the allies.
The military training between Seoul and Washington is also aimed to show “the firm resolve by the Korea-US alliance for the sake of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the navy said.
