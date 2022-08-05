‘Less drag queens, more Chuck Norris!’: Hungary’s Orban wows Republicans

It was the spiritual homecoming of a political hero.

Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas on Thursday and right-wing Americans lapped it up.

Cheers, whoops and standing ovations greeted the Hungarian leader, a man more used to sneers in parts of Europe, as he attacked opponents, liberals and the media, which may all amount to the same thing for him and those listening in Texas.