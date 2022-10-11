Most vegans support lab-grown meat – but won’t eat it, poll shows

The majority of vegans support lab-grown meat, but only a quarter would go so far as to eat it, according to new research.

Lab-grown meat, also referred to as cultivated meat, cell-based meat, clean meat, cultured meat, and in-vitro meat, is artificially-grown animal meat that is produced by cultivating animal cells directly.

After cells are taken from a healthy animal, which isn’t killed in the process, they are placed in a large stainless-steel tank called a cultivator where it is fed nutrients until it divides and grows.