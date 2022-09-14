Kremlin says Russians back Vladimir Putin but warns of a ‘very thin line’ on criticism
‘Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the mood of the people,’ says spokesman
The Russian people back President Putin, the Kremlin insisted on Tuesday, despite murmurings of discontent and criticism following Ukraine’s successful military counteroffensive in the past week.
But officials warned there was a “very, very, thin line” that would be tolerated by Moscow when it comes to criticism of the Russian leader.
“Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the mood of the people... The people are consolidated around the decisions of the head of state,” said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.
