Putin accuses West of fuelling war he started in quest for ‘global domination’
He accused Western nations of initiating a ‘dangerous and bloody’ game of domination
Vladimir Putin has attempted to cast his war in Ukraine as an attempt by Western countries to enact its quest for global domination.
Addressing a conference of international policy experts, the Russian president suggested that the US and its allies were trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a “dangerous and bloody” game of domination.
Mr Putin also argued that the West, blinded by colonialism, was trying to contain the rest of the world.
