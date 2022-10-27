Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv hit by airstrikes after Putin’s nuclear drills
Atomic tests follow Russian president’s warning of wider conflict
Nuclear strike will be ‘incredibly serious mistake’, Biden warns Russia
Several airstrikes have hit Kyiv this morning, according to head of the city’s regional military administration, in a fresh bombardment following major nuclear exercises by Russia.
Oleksiy Kuleba said the local air defence forces in the Ukrainian capital region successfully intercepted some “enemy objects” from the sky.
The strikes nonetheless hit at least one community in the region and started a fire, he said.
The airstrikes come soon after Vladimir Putin monitored drills simulating a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia.
The manoeuvres followed the Russian president’s warning about his readiness to use “all means available” to fend off attacks on Russia’s territory, as he prepared to cement Moscow’s claim to captured – and illegally annexed – Ukrainian lands.
The Biden administration said Russia gave notice of the tests. Russian nuclear drills typically take place on an annual basis, to train the relevant nuclear forces and demonstrate their readiness.
The latest drills came as Mr Putin told a meeting of spy chiefs from ex-Soviet states that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a “dirty bomb”, echoing an unsubstantiated allegation repeatedly made by Moscow in recent days.
Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.
Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress.
Achieving the required consensus for action among this diverse group of 27, which also includes China, the United States and the European Union, has always been an immense challenge.
And when two of the members are at war — and relations between China and many Western nations have deteriorated — consensus looms as an even bigger obstacle.
“Right now, Russia is blocking consensus on adoption of three MPA (marine protected area) proposals, but China is as well,” Monica Medina, an assistant secretary in the State Department and head of the delegation said.
“So we are here trying to work through the issues with both countries. Not one-on-one necessarily, although we will be trying with the People’s Republic of China to work through the issues informally.”
She said Russia had been using what amounts to its veto power to block progress not only in Hobart but at a number of international forums.
“It can block consensus. That is a huge impediment to our ability to move forward on some things here, but other things do go ahead in a sort of ordinary course of business,” Ms Medina said.
Russia relases photos of nuclear drills
Russia’s defence ministry released photographs yesterday of its nuclear missile drills.
The tests aimed to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia and came at a time of heightened tension as western powers fear Russia is planning to escalate the war in Ukraine.
The US said it was notified of the drill in advance, as per an agreement with Russia.
Nuclear drills place on an annual basis to train Russia’s relevant personnel and demonstrate their readiness.
Fresh airstrikes in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia
Several airstrikes have hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia overnight, according to the latest updates from local officials.
Kyiv regional governor, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a Telegram update the local air defence forces in the Ukrainian capital region successfully intercepted some “enemy objects” from the sky.
“The Russians terrorise the Kyiv region at night. We have several arrivals in one of the communities of the region.
Rescuers and all emergency services are on the scene. The elimination of the fire and the consequences of the impact is ongoing.”
Russian forces also struck the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.
Acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev said that Russian forces struck the city as well as its surrounding area, causing a fire.
