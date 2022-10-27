✕ Close Nuclear strike will be ‘incredibly serious mistake’, Biden warns Russia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Several airstrikes have hit Kyiv this morning, according to head of the city’s regional military administration, in a fresh bombardment following major nuclear exercises by Russia.

Oleksiy Kuleba said the local air defence forces in the Ukrainian capital region successfully intercepted some “enemy objects” from the sky.

The strikes nonetheless hit at least one community in the region and started a fire, he said.

The airstrikes come soon after Vladimir Putin monitored drills simulating a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia.

The manoeuvres followed the Russian president’s warning about his readiness to use “all means available” to fend off attacks on Russia’s territory, as he prepared to cement Moscow’s claim to captured – and illegally annexed – Ukrainian lands.

The Biden administration said Russia gave notice of the tests. Russian nuclear drills typically take place on an annual basis, to train the relevant nuclear forces and demonstrate their readiness.

The latest drills came as Mr Putin told a meeting of spy chiefs from ex-Soviet states that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a “dirty bomb”, echoing an unsubstantiated allegation repeatedly made by Moscow in recent days.