World ‘woefully underprepared’ for massive volcano catastrophe, scientists warn

Risk of extensive volcanic devastation ‘a roll of the dice’

Harry Cockburn
Environment Correspondent
Wednesday 17 August 2022 18:03
Tonga eruption sends out huge volcanic shockwave

Governments have "woefully underprepared" for the impact of a massive volcanic eruption, which could disrupt supply chains, have lasting effects on the climate and hit global food supplies, scientists have warned.

The lack of preparation is because there is a "broad misconception" that the risk posed by volcanic eruptions is low, the experts from the University of Cambridge’s Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and University of Birmingham, have said.

In an article in the journal Nature, the team said governments’ collective lack of investment in planning, monitoring and responding to potential volcanic disaster was "reckless".

