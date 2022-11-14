More than 400 war crimes uncovered in Kherson, says Zelensky

Ukrainian investigators have discovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and the bodies of both civilians and military personnel in areas of the Kherson region, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During his nightly address on Sunday, he said: “Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes, the bodies of both civilians and military personnel are being found.”

He added: “In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter.”