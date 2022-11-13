‘Months of hell’: Inside Kherson, shellshocked survivors fear what Russia left behind

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A single bag of food was all it took for the Ukrainian grandmother to stop in her tracks and crumple into tears. Against the haunting boom of shelling, Ludmilla, 76, sobs as she explains how she has lived through hell for the last eight months.

In May her son was killed in the bombardment of her hometown, Kherson, the last regional capital that Russia occupied until it was forced into an embarrassing retreat this week.

Ludmilla managed to evacuate her daughter-in-law and the grandchildren to Poland, but she stayed in Kherson to look after the family home.

Without electricity, water or gas, and with dwindling food supplies she has limped on in the dark all alone. That was until Ukraine’s soldiers opened the city on Friday to ecstatic crowds.

“God bless you, I haven’t had a decent meal in months,” she tells the staff of global food charity - World Central Kitchen - who on Sunday were handing out hundreds of emergency food packets to crowds in the centre of the recently liberated city.

Each packet, containing tinned meat, fish vegetables and basic foodstuffs, is a lifeline. People describe food prices tripling under occupation, and supplies running out.

“It’s been months of hell,” Ludmilla continues clutching her parcel of food like a life buoy.

“At night the bombing was so loud. And still, now there is shelling.”

World Central Kitchen delivers 600 food kits to residents of Kherson (Bel Trew/Independent)

Across Kherson city, residents - wielding Ukrainian flags and flowers - have emerged from their homes to welcome Kyiv’s triumphant soldiers who first entered the suburbs of the city on Friday.

In the face of a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive, Russia ordered a complete withdrawal of its positions on the West Bank of the Dnipro river which cuts the strategic region in half.

It marked a potentially devastating defeat for the Kremlin that just two months had “annexed” Kherson in a glittering ceremony in Moscow, declaring it and three other regions would remain “Russian forever”.

Kherson city was the last regional capital Moscow has captured and held since the start of the invasion in February. It was the jewel of Kherson Oblast, which Russia claimed early on in the war, as a strategic land bridge to Crimea, which President Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

Now that land grab is in jeopardy. On Friday Moscow said it had completed the evacuation of 30,000 troops to the east bank of Dnipro river without losing “a single soldier.”

But Ukrainians painted a picture of a chaotic retreat, with Russian troops dropping weapons and even drowning while trying to flee.

Soldiers in Kherson say they have found rubbish bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as soldiers left behind to try to pose as civilians.

An operation is underway to root them out.

Residents of Kherson embrace a Ukrainian soldier (Bel Trew/Independent)

On Sunday Kherson was closed for ‘filtration”, a process by which the Ukrainian authorities hope to identify suspects.

Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent the military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.

“We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river,” he tells The Independent.

“We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”

“We need the second half of Kherson and we will get it soon,” he adds.

The road to Kherson is a haunted one. The city itself remains comparatively unscathed but shipwrecked villages and snarled remains of vehicles edge the main highway from Mykolaiv which is pockmarked by spent rockets.

These areas were the worst hit by the ferocious artillery fire and also the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In Kyseliva village, 30 miles north of Kherson, one man says even getting basic goods was hard at points as he gratefully accepts a parcel of food aid.

“When the war started we couldn’t get bread, we were desperate,” he says as collects WCK food bags with his children.

“We had to tell our children, we don’t have any.”

In another suburb, Victor, 62, says the shelling was relentless and they feared the Russians might hit harder now they have retreated

“We are worried about the future.”

Ludmila, 76 weeps as she gets a bag of food aid after losing her son and living without electricity and water (Bel Trew/Independent)

Back in the city centre, Olha, 63, says in tears the hardest part of the occupation was the isolation - she has been separated from her daughter for nine months. Occupied Kherson was closed off from the rest of Ukraine by the Russians who controlled access to the internet. For months they have had no electricity, water or gas supplies: infrastructure that President Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russia has deliberately targeted as its soldiers left.

And so aside from security concerns, utility companies and the authorities are racing to reestablish power, water and gas.

Aid groups like WCK, meanwhile, have begun entering the city to try to feed communities.

Yuliya Konovalova, the WCK’s regional coordinator for southern Ukraine's, who before the war ran a health food delivery service, says WCK aims to start sending hot meals cooked in neighbouring Mykolaiv to Kherson as early as next week.

“We can’t prepare the food in Kherson until the electricity and water are back,” she continues.

“But the people need food, they have just come out from under occupation. They had no jobs, food prices were rising. We need to help them.”

This will be one of many problems Kherson will face in the near future. Russian forces are located just on the other side of the Dnipro, only a few kilometres away and so well within artillery range of the city.

The sound of shelling already echoes through the city. The military and residents alike fear Russia's strikes will only intensify as they consolidate their positions post-withdrawal.

“We are preparing our basements in case we have to live there over the winter, if the shelling gets really bad,”’ Ludmilla says, as she collects the second bag of food aid to give to her neighbour whose wife was killed in the fighting.

“We just don’t know what the future will hold for this city.

We are so happy we are free but we are afraid of what comes next”