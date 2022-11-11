Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ukraine troops enter Kherson city hours after Russian withdrawal

Images on social media showed cheering crowds

Bel Trew
in Kobzartsi, Mykolaiv
Friday 11 November 2022 14:18
Comments
<p>Many houses have been destroyed in the area around Kherson during Russian occupation</p>

Many houses have been destroyed in the area around Kherson during Russian occupation

(Bel Trew / The Independent)

Ukrainian soldiers have entered the strategic southern city of Kherson following Russian withdrawal, the country’s defence intelligence said on Friday , marking a major victory for Kyiv over Moscow that has held swathes of the region for eight months.

Videos shared on Ukrainian Telegram groups showed crowds of ecstatic residents of the regional capital welcoming soldiers outside an administrative building.

In the clips people could be heard shouting “ZSU” the acronym for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The country’s defence intelligence agency said in a statement to Reuters that the southern city was coming back under Ukrainian control after being occupied by Russian forces since March.

The news broke after Russia said its troops had finished retreating from the western bank of the Dnipro river which divides Ukraine’s southern Kherson region in half.

Recommended

Russia’s defence ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5am on Friday and no military equipment was left behind.

The pullback, which comes two months after Russian forces withdrew from eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, represents another huge setback for Moscow in invasion launched in February.

Yuri Sak, a senior advisor to the defence ministry called it an “important moment for our morale and our fight for our country”.

Speaking to The Independent he said the counteroffensive in the south had been “well planned” and based on “careful reconnaissance and intelligence” but the fight had not ended.

“This is far from over, there are still tens of thousands of Russians in the southern regions.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in