Ukraine-Russia news – live: Kyiv claims big gains towards Kherson after Putin’s retreat
This comes just one day after Russia announced it was retreating from Kherson region
Ukraine retakes swath of Kherson region as Russia retreats
The Ukrainian army says it has made major gains in the day since Russia withdrew its forces from the major southern city of Kherson, advancing the front line up to 7km in places.
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military said in just 24 hours, Kyiv’s forces had taken control of more than 260 square kilometres of territory (100 square miles), reported CNN.
Ukraine said it has also taken control of the towns of Snihurivka and Kyselivka, which include key inroads to Kherson city.
This comes just one day after Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including the capital.In his evening address on Thursday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the liberation of 41 settlements in the south.
“Today we have good news from the south,” he was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.
“We should all remember now and always what this movement means, we should remember that every step (forward has a cost), the lives of our warriors.
“It’s not the enemy leaving. It’s Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at high cost.”
Ukraine’s commander in chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said forces had driven forward on two fronts on the western bank of the Dnipro river - an area of land which encompasses Kherson - taking control of 12 settlements.
The 7km gains were made “during the past day”, he was quoted as saying by BBC.
