Wounded Russian soldiers ‘abandoned by fleeing comrades’ as Putin’s forces withdraw from Kherson
Russia’s retreat from Ukraine city is major blow to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, nearly nine months after it began
Russian soldiers are leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed.
Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.
The strengthening advance from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory.
