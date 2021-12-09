Wildfires ‘speeding permafrost collapse in Arctic Alaska’

Frozen ground’s disintegration could lead to an outpouring of carbon stored in it, writes Sam Hancock

Thursday 09 December 2021 21:46
<p>This file photo from 2019 shows melting ice beside severe erosion of the permafrost tundra at Bethel on the Yukon Delta in Alaska </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wildfires are contributing to the already devastating impact that climate change is having on the decline of carbon-filled permafrost in Arctic Alaska, a new study has found.

The report – conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois (UoI) in the US – shows that wildfires or tundra fires have accelerated the decline of frozen environments in a phenomenon known as ‘thermokarst’: the abrupt collapse of ice-rich permafrost as a result of thawing.

Permafrost is ground that continuously remains below 0C for two or more years, with scientists adding that Arctic permafrost specifically is considered a “storehouse” of frozen plant and animal matter.

