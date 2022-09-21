Wolves show dog-like affection towards humans, research reveals

Wolves form attachments to human caregivers in the same way as dogs, research has unveiled.

A team at Stockholm University, Sweden, raised wolf and dog puppies from the age of 10 days and put them through various behavioural tests designed to track attachment behaviours.

The wolves spontaneously discriminated between a familiar person and a stranger and showed more affection towards them in a similar way to dogs. Familiar faces also made wolves calmer in stressful situations.