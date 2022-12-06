World’s oldest land animal who lived through both World Wars and American Civil War turns 190
Jonathan presented with ‘birthday cake’ made from his favourite fruits and vegetables
The world's oldest known land animal that has lived through two World Wars, the American civil war, the disintegration of the Soviet Union, and countless uprisings in the 20th century has turned 190 years old.
A week-long birthday bash was thrown for Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise in the South Atlantic island of St Helena, a small British overseas territory that has been his home for a major chunk of his life.
Jonathan is believed to be born around 1832, based on shell measurements, and spent nearly 50 years in Seychelles before he was brought to St Helena in 1882 as a gift for governor Sir William Grey-Wilson.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies