World could break Paris climate agreement as early as next year, warns new study

The world could break the Paris climate agreement by next year, according to new research.

Global warming is set to hit 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels. It will be due to a weather phenomenon known as the El Nino effect.

British scientists say average temperatures may rise by 0.3C. This would come on top of the existing 1.2C increase since the late 19th century fuelled by carbon dioxide emissions and other human activities.