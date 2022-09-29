China’s president Xi Jinping made his first public appearance in days on state television on Tuesday, putting to rest rumours of a “coup” sparked after his absence from media since his trip to central Asia.

The president appeared on CCTV during his visit to an exhibition in Beijing on the theme of “Forging Ahead into the New Era”, aimed at showcasing the country’s achievements under his leadership. Wearing a face mask, he attended the exhibition alongside premier Li Keqiang and several other top leaders.

President Xi had been out of public sight since returning from a regional summit in Uzbekistan on 16 September. While the pandemic regulations in the country require him to stay in quarantine for a week, his absence paved the way for unsubstantiated rumours of a silent coup unfolding against him.