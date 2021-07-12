Downfall of a YouTuber: Mexican influencer arrested after she showed alleged gang rape online

A major Mexican influencer and YouTube star has been arrested for the dissemination of child pornography after uploading a video review of an alleged gang rape circulating on WhatsApp to the video-sharing platform.

Mexican influencer Yoseline Hoffman, better known as YosStop, was arrested last week by agents from the investigative police branch of the attorney general’s office at her home in the Benito Juarez district of Mexico City.

Hoffman, who has 8.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, with a further 7 million on Instagram, is one of the biggest Mexican content creators on the platform.