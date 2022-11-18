Poland blast: Zelensky convinced missile that killed two was not Ukrainian
The Ukrainian president said he has evidence from his military
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has “no doubts” that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was caused by a Russian missile.
He has urged Polish authorities to be included in the investigation into the fatal blast after president Andryzey Duda said the explosion near its border was an “unfortunate accident”.
“I have no doubt that it was not our missile,” Mr Zelensky said in a TV address to Ukrainian media.
