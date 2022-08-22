Zelensky warns of ‘nasty’ Russian attack ahead of Ukraine independence day

Volodymyr Zelensky has advised Ukrainians to be aware of potential “nasty” and “cruel” attacks by Russia’s forces, in the run-up to Ukraine’s independence day next week.

The Ukrainian president urged citizens to be vigilant ahead of the celebrations on Wednesday 24 August which will mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule.

Mr Zelensky said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to “spread despondency and fear” ahead of the national holiday that is to take place exactly six months after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.