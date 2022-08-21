Daughter of Putin’s ‘spiritual guide’ killed in car bomb ‘meant for her father’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The daughter of a man described as the spiritual guide for the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been killed in a car bomb near Moscow.

Darya Dugina was killed while driving a car that belonged to her father Alexander Dugin, a far-right Putin ally, according to state media.

An SUV exploded near Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow Region, authorities told Tass.

Investigators work at the site of the explosion that killed Ms Dugina (via REUTERS)

Dugin is a Russian nationalist and philosopher who does not hold an official government position, but who is reported to hold influence over the Russian president - and has even been dubbed “Putin’s brain” and “Putin’s Rasputin”.

He has been described as viewing the Ukraine war as part of a wider spiritual battle and shaping Mr Putin’s ideas on the invasion, as well as general expansionist foreign policy.

Someone who knew his daughter told Russian state media on Sunday that she had been killed in a car bomb.

“This was the father’s vehicle,” Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement, told Tass news agency. “Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way,”

“He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target.”

Alexander Dugin is a close ally of Vladimir Putin (60 Minutes / Youtube)

Authorities told Tass on Sunday a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded near Bolshiye Vyazemy village in the Moscow Region, killing a female driver.

Media reports suggested both Ms Dugina and her father were at an event together outside of Moscow and were due to travel back together.

It comes after a drone hit Russia’s navy headquarters in Crimea, the latest in a string of setbacks for Moscow in the region over the course of its war in Ukraine.

The incident took place within the heavily fortified Black Sea fleet base in Sevastopol on Saturday morning.

The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was shot down, officials in the Russian-controlled area say, and fell onto the roof of a building. The resulting fire sent huge plumes of smoke into the air.

Earlier this week, Moscow installed a new commander of its Black Sea fleet in the wake of a spate of setbacks. At the end of last month, another drone strike hit the same site, injuring six people, which prompted Russia to shore up its defences in Crimea.