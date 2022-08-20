Vladimir Putin is losing information war in Ukraine, says UK spy chief

Russia has lost the information war in the West, the head of Britain’s GCHQ intelligence service has said almost six months after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Online disinformation distributed by Russia became a “major part of its campaign to cause confusion and chaos in Ukraine and beyond”, Sir Jeremy Fleming said.

Although ineffective in the West, the Kremlin’s “clumsy” cyber and propaganda war could risk “blunting international outrage” over its invasion, he warned in an op-ed in The Economist.