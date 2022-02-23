Young drug users who quit by 30 do not harm life chances, study says

Teenagers who use drugs such as cannabis and amphetamines but quit before age 30 are not harming their life chances, according to a new study.

Drug users who ditched their habits while young adults did not have lower economic and relationship success or life quality, found researchers in Australia.

The research looked at the lives of more than 2,000 children born to mothers taking part in the Mater-University of Queensland Study of Pregnancy, which has followed a cohort of women who were expecting children in 1981 and their families in the subsequent decades.