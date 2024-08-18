Best restaurants and bars with live music and DJ sets in London

Support truly

London’s dining scene has always been a feast for the senses – but now it’s not just the food that’s stealing the show. More and more, restaurants are turning up the volume on their ambience by offering live music and DJ sets that transform an ordinary meal into a more immersive experience. Whether you’re into smooth jazz, upbeat acoustic sets, or some sweet soul, there’s a spot in the city where you can find the perfect soundtrack to your evening.

Fusing good food with great music is a recipe for a night to remember. There’s something elevating about tucking into a delicious dish while live music fills the air, or feeling the bass from a DJ set as you sip on a perfectly mixed cocktail. It’s the kind of atmosphere that can turn a casual dinner into a special occasion, making it more than just about the food on your plate.

What’s brilliant about London is the variety on offer. You can be in the mood for anything from an intimate, candle-lit dinner with soulful jazz to a lively, late-night gathering with friends where the DJ keeps the energy high. The city’s restaurants have fully embraced this rising trend, creating spaces where the music complements the cuisine, enhancing the flavour of the entire experience.

So, if you’re a foodie who loves a side of live entertainment, we’ve gathered up some spots that offer the perfect combination for your next night out.

Bar Antoine

Nestled at the back of Pavyllon is where you’ll find Bar Antoine – a chic addition to the main restaurant, with a choice of plush interiors or a hidden terrace. Every Friday and Saturday, guests will be treated to special DJ performances which are sure to elevate any weekend dining experience in London.

It’s the perfect blend of good music, creative cocktails from the special Twilight terrace menu, as well as delicious eats, either from Bar Antoine’s menu or the more fine dining affair that guests can enjoy al fresco. Choose from poached Obsiblue prawn and a perfectly-cooked pepper-crusted beef tenderloin, before tucking into seasonal desserts at the end. With an impressive list of resident DJs throughout the summer, the line-up can be found online, so you can be sure to enjoy dinner and drinks with a show on the weekend.

Pavyllonlondon.com/bar-antoine

Quaglino’s

Quaglino’s in Mayfair is the epitome of dining with a dash of glamour. With its stunning art deco interior and sweeping staircase, this iconic spot offers a modern European menu that’s as impressive as the surroundings.

But it’s not just the food that shines – Quaglino’s is known for its live music, with performances ranging from soulful singers to upbeat jazz bands, creating the perfect soundtrack to your meal. It’s the ideal place to enjoy exquisite cuisine, sip on a cocktail or two, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of a truly unforgettable night out in London.

Quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk

Searcy’s

The Sunday Jazz Feast at Searcy’s in St Pancras Station is the perfect way to wrap up your weekend with a touch of class and a whole lot of flavour. Set in the stunning, historic surroundings of St Pancras, this is no ordinary Sunday lunch – it’s an experience that combines the timeless tradition of a Sunday roast with the lively atmosphere of live jazz music. A true celebration of British comfort food there to soothe, after a potentially heavy weekend.

As you tuck into your roast and enjoy the succulent cuts of meat, perfectly roasted and served with all the trimmings, the sounds of smooth jazz fill the air, adding a relaxed, yet sophisticated vibe to the whole affair. The live music at Searcy’s is the cherry on top of an already indulgent experience, creating an ambience that makes you want to linger just a little longer. Served between 11am and 5.30pm, you can also opt to make the experience limitless, with unlimited sparkling wine or champagne.

Stpancrasbysearcys.co.uk

Rüya

Rüya is where you’ll find a perfect blend of delicious Anatolian cuisine and an electric atmosphere, thanks to their incredible DJ sets. This sleek, stylish spot in Mayfair offers more than just a meal – it’s an experience that engages all your senses. The menu is a celebration of rich flavours, with dishes inspired by Turkey’s diverse culinary traditions. From mouth-watering kebabs to delicate mezes, every bite at Rüya is a journey through Anatolia.

As the night unfolds, the restaurant’s DJ sets take the vibe to another level. The beats are as vibrant as the food, creating an upbeat yet sophisticated ambience that’s perfect for a night out with friends or a special dinner. Whether you’re seated at the Mekan bar with a cocktail in hand or enjoying a feast at the table, Rüya is most certainly not just a place to eat.

Ruyarestaurants.com

Riviera

Riviera St James’s is the place to be when you’re looking for a night that mixes vibrant live entertainment with tasty food. This stylish spot in the heart of St James’s brings a touch of the Mediterranean to London, offering a menu that’s inspired by the sun-soaked coasts of France and Italy. Everything from the tartares and carpaccios to the ragyu rigatoni and turbot à la meunière are cooked perfectly – but it’s not all about the food.

As the evening progresses, Riviera comes alive with its incredible live entertainment in Amelia’s Lounge. With live entertainment and a resident DJ throughout the week, the atmosphere buzzing as you tuck into your favourite dishes and sip on the expertly-crafted cocktails. A perfect spot in the city for those who want to enjoy a delicious dinner and then stay for the party – all without leaving the table.

Riviera-london.co.uk