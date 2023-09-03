For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ever been stuck making dinner plans with friends who aren’t so into food? You’re the group’s resident foodie and yet organising a get-together is always such a chore because there’s a divide between dining out and the newest VR space in town.

Despite the vast array of food on offer and the standard of eating out so high in a city like London, sometimes your stomach is craving a break from the tasting menu du jour and instead fancies good food ft a little fun, too.

Whether you’re off to watch the football at Wembley or grabbing a bite pre- or post-karaoke, both tummies and boredom levels are sure to be satisfied – as well as your inner child – with our guide to the best “fun with food” spots in town.

If you’ve always wanted to merge the activities of going out for dinner with a fun-filled activity (yes, I totally agree, eating is fun), we’ve got some inspiration for your next booking.

Heliot Steakhouse

There’s nothing quite like a steak dinner in a casino and Heliot Steakhouse offers one of the best (Heliot Steakhouse)

While many associate the Hippodrome Casino with its touristy surroundings, don’t underestimate this Leicester Square gem as it boasts some great food, too. Now, I already knew this – having been quite taken with the humble club sandwich the bar has been serving after hours since 2015, when my student self needed a bite to eat after finishing my job as a waitress. However, the food offering at the Hippodrome can stand on its own two feet. Whether you’re lining the stomach before a night of drinking and playing the slots or you’re cashing in your winings from Blackjack to buy yourself a good ol’ steak dinner, Heliot is the place to do it. Opt for your favourite cut or try something new by way of the tasting board, which features an Argentinian ribeye, Australian sirloin and English Hereford fillet.

hippodromecasino.com

Mama Shelter

Microphone in one hand, chorizo doughnut in the other at Mama Shelter (Mama Shelter)

Mama Shelter’s decor, music and general atmosphere almost guarantee you a good time when you visit – however, in addition to live music nights and such, there’s a variety of arcade-style games to be enjoyed. There’s also two karaoke rooms downstairs, where you can rock out like Rod Stewart or do your best Cher with a group. Whether you want to enjoy your pulled beef baos and sea bass dishes at your table in the restaurant upstairs or prefer to order a selection of small plates such as the gochujang chicken bites to help you sing, we’d definitely call that good food and a good time.

mamashelter.com

Club Wembley

Whether you’re watching a gig or a game, Club Wembley has your food and drink covered (Club Wembley)

From football matches to concert performances, most of us have flocked to Wembley Stadium at some point in our lives. We’re all well acquainted with the pricey snack food that is on offer (although sometimes nothing quite satisfies the stomach like a crispy chicken tender). However, if you’re looking to indulge in a food and drink adventure – or perhaps treat yourself and loved ones to that extra bit of an experience – Club Wembley has just the ticket. With different memberships allowing access to different restaurants and bars, there’s plenty to choose. We won’t lie, it’s pretty pricey. But if your wallet can stretch to it, it’s a decadent experience you won’t forget. From cheese and bacon waffle fries to a Sunday roast, there’s plenty to ensure your stomach won’t be even close to grumbling during the game or gig. With some events allowing guests to take food and drink out to their seats, others will let you drink up before and after, with your chosen beverage waiting for you at half time.

clubwembley.com

Chop Chop

Reward or console yourself post-roulette with some Chinese food at Chop Chop at the Hippodrome Casino (Chop Chop)

From the Chinatown favourite Four Seasons restaurant comes Chop Chop. While Chinatown is open fairly late, if you’re looking to satisfy your beef in black bean sauce and noodle cravings (among others), Chinese food fans will be glad to know that Chop Chop is open in the Hippodrome Casino unitl 4am. Known for its roasted meats – particularly the duck, pork belly and char siu (barbecue pork) – there’s so much more on the menu, too, to keep you sustained in between games of Blackjack and time at the slot machines. Perfect if you’re just not fancying that steak dinner for which casinos are so well known.

hippodromecasino.com