Glitz and glamour are two things well associated with Dubai and its decadent dining scene. From iconic hotel pools to rooftops with panoramic views of the city and surrounding waters, the food and drink scene in Dubai is nothing short of impressive.

A city synonymous with opulence and grandeur, Dubai extends its reputation for luxury into its dining scene, offering an eclectic and lavish array of culinary experiences. As a global metropolis, the popular holiday destination seamlessly blends tradition and modernity, creating a vibrant gastronomic landscape that caters to the world’s most discerning palates.

Here, dining is not just a meal but an extravagant experience, where Michelin-starred chefs, innovative menus and breathtaking settings converge. From towering skyscrapers hosting rooftop restaurants with panoramic views of the cityscape to beachfront venues where diners can savour gourmet meals with their toes in the sand, every meal is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, often accompanied by impeccable service and an ambiance of sheer indulgence.

We’ve previously taken you through some lesser known or newly celebrated spots to eat in Dubai, but it is almost a rite of passage and a “thing to do” to dine out at a restaurant with ambient vibes and moody lighting or sample sushi as you bask in the cabana of a hotel pool.

Sometimes it’s nice to go a little fancy and amp up the make up a bit, with dressing up for dinner being a staple in Dubai. If this sounds like a bit of you, scroll through the following restaurants to add to your list the next time you visit the UAE.

Best poolside eats and rooftop dinings spots in Dubai

Tagomago

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, Tagomago offers a captivating blend of Mediterranean flavours and contemporary design. The newly-opened beach club, just off The Palm, is instantly recognisable by its iconic coral-coloured sun loungers, parasols and towels – serving up a chic ambience and nailing the perfect balance of relaxed yet upscale dining. Featuring a snack menu to sample while soaking up the sun and a full menu inside the restaurant, both menus boast tasty dishes.

The main menu features an array of seafood delicacies, colourful salads and tapas, all prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients. I was particularly fixated upon the paella, which captures the essence of Spanish cuisine – and the Dubai heat adding to the notion that you are, in fact, on holiday in Spain. Complemented by an extensive wine list and attentive service, Tagomago is ideal for those seeking a taste of the Mediterranean in a luxurious setting.

Tagomago.ae

Aura

Don’t be fooled by thinking that just because Aura Skypool is iconic and always booked out that the food slips to a lower standard. Offering better sushi than many whose namesake it is (in my humble opinion), is there anything more Dubai than dipping rolls into soy sauce as you gaze out onto The Palm from above?

Exuding a sophisticated and vibrant ambiance that draws diners into its stylish space, this rooftop restaurant offers stunning panoramic views, enhancing the sensory experience and offers a menu which is a contemporary fusion of international flavours. The cocktails are equally impressive, crafted by expert mixologists to provide the perfect pairing for your meal. Aura’s chic décor, combined with its lively atmosphere and exceptional cuisine, makes it a top choice for a meal out in Dubai.

Auraskypool.com

Mott32

With one of the best postcodes around, Address Beach features some gorgeous restaurants and Mott32 is one of them. With a Peking duck to die for, you must be sure to let your server know this is what has to be on the menu for you tonight – but arrive hungry or in a sizeable group, to tackle the thing. While the duck is most certainly the star of the show, do not overlook or be complacent when it comes to the rest of the dishes on offer. The crab fried rice is absolutely delicious – packed full of flavour and perfect as either a side or main dish, while the barbecue beef short ribs will fall effortlessly off the bone and melt into your mouth. I also thoroughly recommend the King prawns tossed in black pepper, garlic and soy – as well as the pan seared Hokkaido scallops with XO sauce.

Should you be dining inside, the interiors are sophisticated; the dark decor with gold accents adding a chic ambience. Alternatively, if you wish to sit outside, you’ll be treated to a spectacular view of the Dubai skyline.

Mott32.com

Mimi Kakushi

Located in the Four Seasons in Jumeirah, Mimi Kakushi is the moody-lit Japanese dining room that offers tasty food as well as a solid vibe. Transporting diners to 1920s Osaka, this stylish restaurant combines art deco elegance with Japanese charm. Offering a range of dishes on the menu, focusing on modern Japanese cuisine, traditional flavours are balanced with contemporary techniques at Mimi Kakushi – the dynamic spin on the menu matching the vibrant energy of the restaurant.

A popular spot for both intimate dinners and more lively gatherings, the sushi dishes all excelled, while the robata-grilled plates were particularly noteworthy. Standout dishes include the black cod and tiger prawn gyozas, king crab leg with ponzu butter, grilled lamb chops with a sticky soy glaze, as well as the unagi roll with foie gras. “Smashed” hamachi with truffle soy and garlic was something I never knew I needed (although yellowtail has always been a firm favourite for me in a sushi situation) and the cocktails (selected by expert bartenders) only enhanced the meal.

Mimikakushi.ae

Drift

Situated within the iconic One and Only on The Palm, Drift bar is known for its gorgeous blue and white exterior decor which transports you to a Greek island without leaving Dubai. But aside from beautiful sea views, the food is certainly worth talking about here. The restaurant serves up a Mediterranean-inspired menu, featuring fresh seafood, colourful salads and chargrilled meats. The clam linguine was a dish I’d certainly go back for (are we shocked? I’d marry a clam) while the zesty seabass ceviche and chunky tuna tartare (mixed in pesto for a change) had me deliberating my allegiance to my favourite fish.

One more thing to note is that the main restaurant will take you (temporarily) away from the pool – while some might welcome a shaded break from the scorching temperatures, if you would prefer to stay on your sunlounger, it is worth adding that the bar and snack menu is also a good find. The crispy wasabi and basil prawns are a must and you won’t be disappointed by any of the salad or sushi bowls – which, again, are quite welcome on a hot day in Dubai.

Driftbeachdubai.com

Juns

In the heart of downtown Dubai sits the unsuspecting Juns. But don’t miss out on visiting this culinary delight on your next trip as it’s sure to be one of the more special meals. It’s hard when someone hypes up a restaurant – as it’s often slightly misplaced – but my friend (and temporary tour guide) did well in her recommendation of Juns for lunch, with everything we devoured being of the best quality. Offering a contemporary twist to Asian cuisine in Dubai, menu highlights were the watermelon tartare (which was not only almost too beautifully presented to eat, but almost didn’t resemble a vegetarian dish) and the rainbow heirloom carrots on their bed of smoked labneh were heaven in each bite, drizzled in a delicious soy honey butter and contrasted with the crunch of the candied walnuts.

The sesame prawn cheese toast is a special dish and I’d definitely recommend you order one of the clay pot rice dishes – whether you opt for wagyu, sea bass or mapu tofu, your tastebuds are sure to be in for a treat.

Junsdubai.com

Twiggy La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine brings a slice of the French Riviera to Dubai’s dining scene, offering a laid-back yet sophisticated atmosphere. Located by the lagoon at Park Hyatt Dubai, this beach club and restaurant is renowned for its relaxed elegance and exquisite French-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes like the truffle pizza and tuna tartare are a hit, while the bowl of clams quite possibly brought tears to this diner’s eyes (no mention of her sheer obsession with this particular shellfish, please).

While many choose the açai or poke bowls that complement Twiggy’s infinity-style pool during the daytime, the restaurant turns it up come evening. Swap your bikini for heels and dine on the terrace, overlooking the water as you peruse a packed menu full of favourites. The stylish outdoor seating, with views of the tranquil water and gorgeous surroundings, creates an idyllic setting – making it a must-visit spot in Dubai.

Twiggy.ae

Palazzo Versace

It’s never a bad thing to hop off the plane and head straight to Palazzo Versace for a pool day, accompanying some seriously good sushi. A luxurious meal deserves a stylish setup and that’s exactly what our cabana offered as we loaded ourselves up with truffle ravioli, lobster maki rolls and a brightly-coloured fruit plate.

Known for its lavish sushi and Italian offerings, the hotel’s various restaurants can be booked at any time but the pool bar also serves up an impressive selection. Presenting a variety of sushi, the Volcano roll with yellowtail tuna and the surf’n’turf roll with beef pastrami were winners for a poolside snack, while handmade pasta dishes with bolognese sauce cascading over – plus lashings of parmesan, of course, took care of all the comfort needs.

Palazzoversace.ae