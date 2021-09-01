The winners of our first IndyEats newsletter competition announced

Last month we ran our first IndyEats newsletter competition to celebrate National BBQ Week and long awaited reunions with friends and family over a delicious meal.

Up for grabs was a top of the range Primo JR200 barbecue - ideal for staycations or get-togethers in the garden to make the most of that end of summer sun. Designed with convenience in mind, the design features a fully assembled grill, fold-down side tables and a grate lifter, so you can go from box to barbecuing in just minutes.

(Primo)

The lucky winner could also get their hands on a BarbiBox, packed with all the food and drink you need to put on a grill-tastic feast, featuring brands such as Beefsteak Club, Birds Eye Green Cuisine, Budweiser, Bull’s-Eye, Sainsbury’s and Shloer, as well as a copy of The Ultimate Book of BBQ. The runner-up would also receive two BarbiBoxes.

I’m pleased to announce that Jo Bryan from Peterborough is the winner of our top prize, bagging the Primo barbecue and a BarbiBox. Congratulations Jo!

We hope the winners enjoy their prizes and future barbecues, and thank you to everyone that entered. Keep your eyes peeled for our next competition, coming soon.