Table for two: Our top 100 romantic restaurants in the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Navigating the stormy seas of dating can be as perilous as deciding between going Dutch or bravely picking up the bill. Fear not, lovebirds and hopeful romantics, The Independent’s food and drink team has meticulously mapped out the UK’s top 100 most romantic restaurants, saving you from the abyss of indecision.

Whether you’re looking to impress a first date with the culinary equivalent of a Shakespearean sonnet or simply aiming to rekindle an old flame with the gastronomic gusto of a gourmet, we’ve got you covered.

From the snug corners of Bistro Freddie in London to the enchanting vistas at The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage in Edinburgh, our list spans a smorgasbord of cuisines, vibes and prices – because, let’s face it, the quality of your date might just dictate how deep you’re willing to dive into your pockets.

Are you a hopeless romantic ready to whisper sweet nothings over candlelight, or a pragmatic partner looking for love in the form of a hearty meal? Perhaps you’re navigating the delicate dance of dietary requirements? Whatever your taste, be it the rich tapestry of Indian spices at Varanasi in Birmingham or the comforting embrace of traditional British fare at The Potted Pig in Cardiff, our compilation is the cupid’s arrow you didn’t know you needed.

We take the hard work out of choosing your next date spot, so all you need to worry about is what to wear. So, raise a glass, fork or spoon to love, food, and the perfect pairing of both. After all, they say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and with our guide, consider the path well and truly lit.

London

Bistro Freddie

Head to Paris, ahem, Shoreditch for a reinterpretation of British classics from an up-and-coming Danish chef (Bistro Freddie)

Here, the vibe is less “candlelit whispers” and more “flirting with the idea of a third dessert.” Danish chef Anna Søgaard, known for a daring reinterpretation of British classics, turns the humble pie into a love letter to local produce. The vibe? It’s like dining in a Parisian alley without the hassle of Eurostar. No Michelin stars yet, but the only stars you’ll be seeing are in your companion’s eyes.

Quo Vadis

This isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a culinary courtship, with dishes that seduce your palate. Jeremy Lee crafts British fare with a twinkle in his eye, making even the staunchest food critic swoon. The ambiance? Think of it as a love nest designed by a food lover, for food lovers. The vibe is a mix of old-school charm and cheeky wit, making it a perfect spot for lovebirds seeking a plot twist.

Bebe Bob

At Bebe Bob, the mantra is “less is more”, “less” here meaning rotisserie chicken that’s been pampered more than a Mayfair poodle, caviar that whispers “darling, I’m worth it,” and a wine list that could make a sommelier weep with joy. Imagine the crispiest, juiciest chicken that’s ever graced a rotisserie, served alongside caviar that suggests, “Yes, you’ve made it in life.” The vibe? Imagine if a Parisian bistro had a love child with a London speakeasy—intimate, a bit cheeky, and with an air of exclusivity that makes you feel like part of the in-crowd. It’s the kind of place where you come for the chicken, stay for the champagne, and leave planning your next visit.

Casse-Croûte

A slice of Paris on Bermondsey Street, Casse-Croûte offers an authentic bistro experience that’s as charming as a moonlit walk along the Seine. The menu, a love letter to French cuisine, features classics that hug your soul. Chef Sylvain Soulard wields butter with the skill of a sculptor, turning simple ingredients into masterpieces. The vibe? It’s like being in a French film where you’re the star, and the plot is delicious.

Andrew Edmunds

Andrew Edmunds is where romance is always on the menu, served in a cozy Georgian townhouse that whispers tales of old London. The food is a blend of British with a twist, where each dish tells a story of seasons and love. It’s the gastronomic equivalent of a Jane Austen novel – timeless, elegant, and slightly intoxicating. Here, candlelight is the Instagram filter for your evening.

64 Goodge Street

64 Goodge Street elevates everyday ingredients to star status (64 Goodge Street)

This hidden gem is like the speakeasy of restaurants – intimate, intriguing and slightly mysterious. The cuisine is a modern take on comfort food, making you feel at home but with a gourmet twist. Chef Stuart Andrew, a magician of the mundane, elevates everyday ingredients to star status. It’s the culinary equivalent of finding a rare vinyl in a second-hand shop – exciting, unexpected and supremely satisfying.

Claridge’s

Dining at Claridge’s is like stepping into a different era, where glamour and gastronomy go hand in hand. The restaurant, a temple of traditional luxury, offers an experience that’s as opulent as it is delectable. Expect dishes that are as exquisite as the setting. It’s where you go to indulge in the high life, with a side of impeccable service.

London Shell Co

Set sail on a culinary voyage with London Shell Co, a floating restaurant that offers a unique perspective on dining – and on London itself. The focus here is on seafood, fresh and brilliantly prepared. Navigate through waves of flavour with the precision of a seasoned sailor. It’s a nautical adventure where the journey is as delightful as the destination.

Otto’s

Otto’s, where the cuisine is as French as surrendering your heart on the first date, offers a culinary experience that’s both a nod to tradition and a wink to the gourmand. Here, the star of the show is the canard à la presse, a spectacle so theatrically French, you half expect the duck to come out reciting Voltaire. It’s one of the rare spots in London where you can witness this culinary ballet, with Otto himself leading the performance—a maestro ensuring every dish is a crescendo of flavour. And let’s not forget Elin Hansen, the other half of this gastronomic romance, who curates the wine with the expertise of a librarian who knows not just every book but every word within. Together, they create a dining experience that’s as harmonious as a well-aged Bordeaux.

Legare

Tucked away in the charm of Shad Thames, Legare is the Italian whisperer among London’s cacophony of cuisines. With a focus on simplicity and seasonality, the dishes here sing with the flavours of the Mediterranean. The chef, a poet of pasta, crafts each dish with the care of a love letter. It’s a slice of Italy where the pasta is al dente, and the romance is always al fresco.

Edinburgh

The Spence

At The Spence, history meets haute cuisine (The Spence)

Nestled within Edinburgh’s historic Gleneagles Townhouse, The Spence is a culinary nod to Scotland’s lush larder, wrapped in a layer of luxe. Here, chef Jonny Wright artfully wields local produce, crafting dishes that sing of the Highlands. The vibe? A modern twist on aristocratic dining, minus the powdered wigs. The history-steeped walls of this grand old building add an extra sprinkle of spice to every dish. It’s cheeky, it’s charming and it’s where history meets haute cuisine.

eòrna

Eòrna takes farm-to-table so seriously, you half expect the chickens to join you for dinner. Specialising in dishes that sing the song of Scottish soil, chef Brian Grigor turns humble veggies into haute cuisine. The vibe? Like dining in a stylish friend’s kitchen – if your friend was a culinary genius. No Michelin star, but the food’s so good, you’ll want to award it your own.

Tipo

This little Italian haven brings the heart of Italy to Scotland, with pasta so authentic you’ll start speaking Italian with a Scottish accent. Chef Stuart Ralston blends traditional techniques with a flair that’s all his own. The atmosphere’s as warm as a Nonna’s hug, making it a carb-lover’s dream date spot. Michelin Bib Gourmands are in the pasta, not on the walls.

Heron

The experience at Heron is as serene as the river it overlooks (Heron)

Perched by the Water of Leith, Heron offers a dining experience that’s as serene as the river it overlooks. With a menu that champions Scottish ingredients, chefs Sam Yorke and Tomás Gormley craft dishes that are as beautiful as they are delicious. It’s sleek, it’s sophisticated and it’s where you go to impress without trying too hard. A shining gem with one Michelin star.

The Witchery by the Castle

Nestled in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle, The Witchery is as magical as its name suggests. It’s a place where romance isn’t just in the air; it’s on the plate. With opulent decor that could make a king blush, and dishes that are a feast for the senses, it’s where fairy tales come to dine.

Rhubarb

At Rhubarb, you don’t just eat; you embark on a culinary journey through Scotland’s larder. It serves up dishes so vibrant, they put the Edinburgh Festival to shame. The setting, in the plush Prestonfield House, is all opulence and drama – perfect for when you want to pop the question or just a bottle of Champagne.

Maison Bleue

Maison Bleue, a cosy spot where French, North African and Scottish cuisine have a ménage à trois on your plate. There’s dishes with a touch of exotic flair that’ll whisk you away faster than a magic carpet. It’s intimate, it’s eclectic and it’s where you go for a taste of adventure without leaving the cobbled streets of Edinburgh.

Chez Jules

Chez Jules is where you find French cuisine without the fuss, in a setting that’s as laid-back as it is lively. With a menu that changes faster than Edinburgh weather, there’s always something new to fall in love with. It’s the ideal spot for a rendezvous, where the only thing better than the ambiance is the bill.

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage

Dishes at The Lookout are a visual and gustatory delight (The Lookout)

Elevated dining takes on a literal meaning at The Lookout. Perched with a panoramic view of Edinburgh, it offers dishes that are a visual and gustatory delight. Chef Dale Mailley crafts a menu that’s as fresh as the morning dew, making it the perfect spot for a sunrise breakfast date – if you’re both morning people, that is.

Cafe St Honore

Stepping into Cafe St Honore is like stepping into a Parisian side street, where Scottish produce gets a French kiss. Chef Neil Forbes serves classics with a twist, in an ambiance that’s more romantic than a moonlit walk along the Seine. It’s cosy, it’s charming and it whispers sweet nothings to your taste buds.

Glasgow

Celentano’s

A slice of Naples in Glasgow, Celentano’s dazzles with pizzas so authentic, you’ll swear Vesuvius is next door. Chefs Anna and Dean Parker spin dough and tales with equal flair, creating a vibe that’s as lively as an Italian family dinner. It’s the twinkling eyes across a Margherita that make it romantic.

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

The vibe at Unalome is sophisticated but not pretentious (Unalome)

Graeme Cheevers, a name that rolls off your tongue like a fine wine, presents Unalome, where Michelin-starred dining meets Glasgow grit. The dishes? A symphony of Scottish ingredients conducted by Cheevers himself. The vibe is sophisticated yet unpretentious – perfect for whispering sweet nothings over sublime seafood.

Gannet

In the heart of Finnieston, Gannet serves up Scottish fare with a side of cool. The chefs, passionate locavores, turn the humblest ingredients into plates of wonder. It’s the electric atmosphere that sparks romance, making every bite a love letter to local produce.

Cail Bruich

Cail Bruich, where Scotland’s bounty meets Michelin-starred brilliance. Chef Lorna McNee crafts dishes that weave magic with every forkful. The vibe? Intimate, with a touch of Scottish mystique. Here, dining is an act of love, set against a backdrop of culinary excellence.

The Prancing Stag

The Prancing Stag offers food as bold as its name (The Prancing Stag)

The Prancing Stag leaps into the culinary scene with a menu that’s as bold as its name. The chef juggles traditional and innovative with the skill of a circus performer. The cosy, candlelit ambiance makes for a night where love is the main course.

Number 16

This West End wonder, Number 16, is a tiny titan of the Glasgow food scene. Every plate packs a punch, serving up modern British with a twist. The intimate setting is ripe for romance, proving good things come in small packages – Michelin stars or not.

Arta

Step into Arta and be transported to a Mediterranean wonderland, right in the heart of Merchant City. The vibe is all Spanish flair and romance, with tapas that tantalise and seduce. Who needs Michelin stars when you’ve got sangria and whispers of “te amo” in the air?

Hazel

Hazel is the perfect retreat for lovebirds seeking sanctuary from city clamour (Hazel)

Glasgow’s verdant haven Hazel, where head chef Eric Avenier plays maestro to a symphony of seasonal Scottish fare, is so contemporary it could moonlight as modern art. Nestled amidst the urban jungle, its heart beats around a majestic Hazel tree, crafting an ambiance that’s both a nod to nature and a wink to whimsy. It’s the perfect retreat for lovebirds seeking sanctuary from the city’s clamour, offering indulgent dinners where each dish is a love letter to Glasgow’s blend of tradition and innovation. With cocktails in hand and the warm, welcoming vibe, Hazel is where romance is always in season, making it a top pick for those enchanted by the Dear Green Place’s charm.

Ardnamurchan

Bringing the Scottish Highlands to the city, Ardnamurchan offers a taste of the wild, untamed and utterly romantic. This coveted spot serves up hearty Scottish fare in an ambiance that’s as cosy as a Highland bothy. The warmth here could melt even the coldest heart.

La Lanterna

La Lanterna, a beacon of Italian romance in Glasgow, shines with dishes that echo the warmth of the Mediterranean. The chefs create magic with pasta, turning every meal into an amorous adventure. It’s a place where love, like the pasta, is always al dente.

York

Roots

At Roots, chef Tommy Banks is practically a veg whisperer, turning the humblest root into a dish that could win a beauty pageant. With a Michelin star shining brighter than a diamond ring, it’s the perfect place to root your love in gastronomic excellence. The vibe? Earthy elegance with a sprinkle of Yorkshire charm.

The Abbey Inn

Food at The Abbey Inn is so comforting, you’ll want to marry it (The Abbey Inn)

Nestled by the river, The Abbey Inn is where traditional British pub meets culinary cuddle. Banks’ newest opening, the inn serves comfort food so good, you’ll want to marry it. No Michelin star (yet), but with fireplaces and river views, it’s the epitome of cosy romance.

The Bow Room restaurant at Grays Court

Dine like royalty at The Bow Room, where history and haute cuisine hold hands under the chandeliers. Chef Ian Doyle crafts dishes fit for a king, in a setting that whispers tales of yore. Who needs stars when you’ve got candlelight and centuries of love stories?

Pairings

Wine and dine, or rather, Pairings and shine. This spot is a vino’s dream date, with platters and pours paired more perfectly than Sonny and Cher. It’s intimate, it’s indulgent and it’s where you go to clink glasses and steal kisses between sips.

mýse

Mýse, where the heart of Yorkshire meets Michelin-starred marvels, is the lovechild of chef Joshua Overington and sommelier Victoria. Nestled in Hovingham’s pastoral idyll, it’s a tribute to terroir, with every bite a homage to the ancient lands. The vibe? A cosy fusion of history and innovation, where regenerative farming and sustainability aren’t just buzzwords, but a creed. Their British tasting menu, a seasonal sonnet to local produce, promises not just a meal but a journey through Yorkshire’s lush landscape. Romantic? Absolutely. It’s where fireplaces crackle with promise, and the bespoke tableware whispers stories of the Jurassic Coast. Mýse isn’t just dining; it’s a date with the soul of North Yorkshire, making every visit an affair to remember.

Delrio’s

Delrio’s, an Italian hideaway that’s as romantic as a Venetian gondola ride at sunset. Chef Giovanni Delrio weaves magic with pasta, creating dishes that make your heart sing “That’s Amore!” It’s cosy, it’s candlelit and it’s the perfect spot for whispering sweet nothings over spaghetti.

The Star Inn

The Star Inn The City, where York’s heartbeats meet brasserie chic, is a riverside rendezvous that marries the bucolic with the urban. Under Andrew Pern’s visionary helm, it’s a love letter to Yorkshire’s larder, with dishes like the pan-roasted loin of venison singing odes to local fare. Imagine dining al fresco as the Ouse whispers by, with each plate a proposal of flavour. Romantic? As a moonlit stroll through Museum Gardens. It’s not just dinner; it’s a dalliance with the divine, right in the heart of York.

Partisan

Partisan is a spot for lovers who like their meals with a side of quirk (Partisan)

Artisanal, avant-garde and absolutely adorable, Partisan is a canvas for chef Forencia Clifford’s culinary creativity. With a vibe that’s as vibrant as its dishes, it’s the spot for lovers who like their meals served with a side of quirk. It’s a masterpiece of romance.

Fish and Forest

Sustainability never tasted as sexy as it does at Fish and Forest. Chef Stephen Andrews champions oceanic and woodland wonders, in a setting that’s as intimate as a woodland glade. It’s where you go to fall in love with nature – and each other – all over again.

Mannion & Co

This boutique bistro, with its Parisian flair, is where the chef serves love on a plate, in the form of exquisite European dishes. It’s quaint, it’s quirky and it’s quintessentially romantic, with a vibe that says, “Je t’aime” in every bite.

Manchester

20 Stories

Perched atop Manchester’s skyline, 20 Stories is where culinary dreams meet panoramic views. Chef Daniel Scott serves British dishes with a side of clouds, making it the ultimate spot for starry-eyed lovers. With the whole city at your feet, it’s like dining on cloud nine, literally.

Firefly

Firefly’s ambiance flickers with the intimate glow of its namesake, serving up modern British cuisine that warms the soul. The chefs turn simple ingredients into sparks of culinary genius. The romantic vibe is Michelin-worthy, making every meal a whispered conversation.

Victors

Victors in Manchester is where the East meets the West with a cocktail in hand, under the most Instagrammable wisteria this side of Kyoto. Their modern Asian-inspired menu turns dining into an art form, with dishes that are as beautiful as they are delicious. It’s the kind of place where luxury feels everyday, yet every visit feels like a special occasion. Perfect for whispering sweet nothings over sushi rolls or locking eyes over lychee martinis.

The Edinburgh Castle

Northern soul meets plate at The Edinburgh Castle in Manchester (The Edinburgh Castle)

The Edinburgh Castle in Manchester’s Ancoats is less a restaurant, more a culinary crusade in a handsome redbrick fortress. With Chef Shaun Moffat at the helm, it’s where Northern soul meets plate with a principled no-pepper policy, championing hyper-local fare. The vibe? A dapper dining room that pairs mid-century modern with the culinary Middle Ages. It’s romantic in a “let’s toast with locally-sourced ale under the parquet ceiling” kind of way.

Delhi House Cafe

Delhi House Cafe is where Delhi’s heart beats in Manchester’s bosom, serving up a storm of flavours that span India’s vast culinary landscape. Here, It’s a love affair between Indian tradition and Mancunian innovation, without the need for a Michelin nod to confirm its spice-level supremacy. It’s where romance is spiced just right, making every meal feel like a journey from the bustling streets of Delhi to the industrial chic of Manchester. Perfect for lovebirds who crave adventure but find it in sharing a plate of paneer instead of parachuting.

Erst

Minimalist, modern and magnificently Mediterranean, Erst is where simplicity meets sophistication. Focusing on elemental flavours that sing on the plate, it’s the understated elegance makes it the perfect spot for whispered sweet nothings over natural wines and seasonal small plates.

Where The Light Gets In

Where the Light Gets In is not just a restaurant; it’s a love letter to the British Isles, penned by the seasons themselves and sealed with a chef’s kiss. Nestled in Stockport’s Old Town, this culinary hideaway transforms the farm-to-fork saga, with the chefs doubling as narrators in an open-plan theatre. It’s the romance of the narrative, the closeness of the space, and the dedication to local lore that sets hearts racing. It’s perfect for those who fancy their romance served with a side of storytelling, making every bite a verse in a poem dedicated to the isles. Love blooms where the light (and great food) gets in.

Climat

Climat perches atop Manchester like a love nest with a view, where the wine flows as freely as the conversation. Helmed by executive chef Luke Richardson, it’s a culinary nod to his Parisian days but with a Mancunian twist – think “French kiss meets Northern grit.” Sophisticated yet unpretentious, it’s where romance is uncorked alongside a Burgundy, and the menu changes as often as Manchester weather. With a cellar boasting over 400 wines, it’s for those who believe love, like a fine wine, gets better with time.

El Gato Negro

Tapas and romance go paw-in-paw at El Gato Negro (El Gato Negro)

Tapas and romance go paw-in-paw at El Gato Negro, where Spanish small plates turn into declarations of love. It’s sultry, it’s sexy and it’s where sharing is caring. It’s got the purr-fect vibe for a romantic rendezvous.

Adam Reid at The French

At The French, Adam Reid serves modern British cuisine with a flair that’s as refined as it is daring. Noted by Michelin as one to watch, it’s the epitome of dining decadence. The room? As elegant as a ballroom dance. It’s where love stories are set to a gastronomic waltz.

Bristol

Cor

In Bristol’s vibrant scene, Cor shines with a menu that’s as innovative as a Banksy piece. It’s where local produce meets culinary wizardry, sans Michelin stars, but who’s counting when the food’s this spellbinding? Perfect for lovebirds seeking a sanctuary with a side of seasonal splendour. It’s like dining in an art gallery where the exhibits are edible.

Bokman

Bokman is Bristol’s answer to Seoul food, serving up Korean dishes with a side of soul. It’s intimate, it’s buzzing and it’s where kimchi meets cupid. Here, romance is measured in spices and shared dishes. Ideal for couples craving culinary adventures without the plane ticket.

Cotto

Cotto is a slice of Italian heaven in Bristol (Cotto)

Cotto is a slice of Italian heaven in Bristol, where pasta is spun into gold by the chef’s hands. The atmosphere is as warm as freshly baked focaccia, making it a nook for noodle-nuzzling couples. No stars, but the tiramisu alone deserves a constellation. It’s amore at first bite.

Root

Root flips the script on fine dining with vegetables as the lead actors. With a Michelin Bib Gourmand to boot, it’s where beetroot gets the red-carpet treatment. Casual yet captivating, perfect for plant-based paramours. It’s where you go to root your relationship in good taste.

Paco Tapas

Paco Tapas is a fiery fiesta of flavours, where small plates pack a punch of passion. With a Michelin listing twinkling like the eyes across the table, it’s the spot for seductive sharing and sipping under the sultry Spanish gaze of the decor. Romance is served with a side of aioli here.

Casa

Casa brings the zest of Mexican cuisine to Bristol, turning every meal into a fiesta. It’s vibrant, it’s vivacious and it’s where guacamole meets guapo/guapa. With margaritas and mole, it’s perfect for those who like their romance with a little spice.

Marmo

Marmo is as sleek and chic as marble, offering Italian elegance with a Bristolian twist. The menu? A love letter to Italy. The ambiance is stellar, making it the go-to for gourmands seeking a side of amore with their antipasti.

Little French

The Little French offers a cosy corner of Paris in Bristol (Little French)

Little French is Bristol’s cosy corner of France, where the wine is as fluid as the conversation. It’s intimate, it’s enchanting and it’s where romance speaks the language of food. It’s a rendezvous wrapped in a red wine reduction.

The Ox

The Ox is where carnivorous cravings and candlelit charm collide. It’s as sumptuous as a velvet love seat, offering a steak that could make a vegan waver. It’s a heavyweight champion of romance. Perfect for those who like their love stories with a side of beef.

Wilson’s

Wilson’s is the epitome of Bristol’s understated charm, serving British fare with a twist and a twinkle in its eye. With one Michelin green star, the atmosphere sparkles with potential for whispered sweet nothings. It’s where simplicity meets sophistication, and a dinner date turns into a love story.

Brighton

The Seahorse

Dive into The Seahorse, where seafood is the star and the ocean view is the backdrop. It’s where the waves serenade your dinner date, and the fish practically swim onto your plate.

The Grand Brighton

Dining at The Grand Brighton is like stepping into a romance novel – opulent, historic and utterly enchanting. With dishes as grand as its name, it’s a feast for the senses. Perfect for those who dream of love stories with a Victorian flair and a side of modern cuisine.

Rockwater

Rockwater is where surf meets turf in a stylish embrace on the Hove seafront. It’s the kind of place where you share oysters and secrets, making every meal feel like a mini holiday. The vibe is stellar – ideal for lovebirds looking for beach vibes and great bites.

Wild Flor

Dishes at Wild Flor nod to British heritage with a contemporary twist (Wild Flor)

Wild Flor blooms with the charm of a countryside cottage, offering dishes that are a nod to British heritage with a contemporary twist. It’s cosy, it’s intimate and it whispers romance in every glass of natural wine. Every dish is a love letter to local produce.

Market Restaurant

Market Restaurant buzzes with the energy of a Spanish mercado, serving tapas that tantalise and inspire conversation. It’s vibrant, lively, and perfect for couples who find love in sharing plates and laughter. The sangria and small plates might just steal your heart.

The Little Fish Market

Nestled in Brighton’s lanes, The Little Fish Market is an intimate affair where fine dining meets the sea. With dishes as exquisite as pearls, it’s a hidden gem that promises romance in every bite. It’s where culinary dreams and ocean themes meet.

Embers

Embers ignites passion with flames and flavours, offering a menu that’s as fiery as a new romance. It’s warm, it’s inviting and it’s where you go to stoke the fires of love with grilled delights. Go for the perfect smoky kiss.

The Set

The Set’s menu is as creative as Brighton’s art scene (The Set)

At The Set, the menu is as creative as Brighton’s art scene, offering a culinary adventure that’s sure to surprise and delight. It’s quirky, it’s fun, and it’s where food becomes an expression of love. It’s a set menu of seduction.

The Pass at South Lodge

The Pass at South Lodge is an immersive experience where fine dining meets theatre. With chefs as the performers and dishes as the acts, it’s a Michelin-starred show of gastronomy. Perfect for those who want their romance served with a side of culinary excellence.

Burnt Orange

Burnt Orange offers a warm glow of Mediterranean flavours and cocktails that sparkle like the Brighton sea. It’s laid-back, it’s chic and it’s where you go to bask in the warmth of good company and great food. The ambiance is pure gold.

Belfast

Edo

Edo, where the vibe is as eclectic as Belfast itself, serves up a fusion that’s as daring as a midnight kiss. With dishes like wood-fired pizzas that could make an Italian weep, who’s counting, it’s the perfect spot for those whose love language is sharing tapas.

The Muddlers Club

Hidden in the cobbled streets of Cathedral Quarter, The Muddlers Club is a secret worth whispering. With a Michelin star to its name, it’s where culinary magic meets urban legend. Perfect for clandestine rendezvous where the food speaks louder than words, and every bite is a vow.

Ox

Ox, with its Michelin star shining bright, brings the pastoral poetry of Northern Irish cuisine to the waterfront. It’s as refreshing as a sea breeze and as romantic as a sonnet. Dining here is like falling in love all over again, but with plates as the protagonists.

Ora

Ora is a love letter to Italian cuisine, penned in Belfast (Ora)

Ora is like a love letter to Italian cuisine, penned in Belfast. The pasta here could serenade your taste buds into submission. It’s intimate, it’s authentic and it’s where you go to carb-load your affection with every twirl of spaghetti.

Coppi

Coppi lights up St Anne’s Square with a sparkle of Italian charm. It’s where you go for a candlelit dinner that feels like a Vespa ride through Rome. With dishes as heartwarming as their cichetti, who needs accolades when you have amore?

Deanes at Queens

Overlooking the Botanic Gardens, Deanes at Queens offers a Michelin Bib Gourmand experience that blooms with flavour. It’s the ideal setting for love to flower over locally sourced dishes, in a space where every course feels like a stroll through the gardens.

The Great Room

Dining in The Great Room, with its opulent decor reminiscent of a bygone era, is like stepping into a romance novel. With cuisine as exquisite as its surroundings, it’s where you dine under the watchful eyes of history, toasting to your own love story.

Berts Jazz Bar

Berts Jazz Bar is where Parisian chic meets Belfast cool, offering a side of jazz with every meal. It’s sultry and sophisticated and where love dances to the rhythm of the saxophone. The ambiance alone will sweep you off your feet.

Tetto

Tetto, a rooftop escape, offers panoramic views and pizza that could compete with the skyline. It’s casual, chic and where love feels as endless as the vista. With cocktails as heady as the height, it’s romance on a new level.

Bistro Este

Bistro Este is as cosy as a lover’s embrace (Bistro Este)

Bistro Este is where local ingredients get a global twist, in a setting as cosy as a lover’s embrace. The cuisine here shines with creativity. It’s the kind of place where you share dishes and dreams, making every meal a memory.

Cardiff

Silures

Silures, where Welsh heritage meets modern dining in a clash as thrilling as any ancient battle. The vibe? A contemporary mead hall where local legends are toasted over plates of innovative Welsh cuisine. It’s where love battles for your taste buds’ attention.

Sorting Room

The Sorting Room turns the page on traditional dining, offering a menu that’s as curated as a library of rare books. It’s intimate, with whispers of history in every corner, making it perfect for secret rendezvous. The ambiance alone earns it a place in Cardiff’s culinary canon.

Touring Club

Touring Club is Cardiff’s passport to global flavours, offering a menu that’s as well-travelled as a seasoned diplomat. The vibe? A jet-setter’s lounge where every dish is a destination. With a Michelin Bib Gourmand, it’s a first-class ticket to romance for culinary adventurers.

Home

Home is where the heart is (Home)

Home is where the heart is, and in Cardiff, it’s also where you’ll find heartwarming plates in a setting as cosy as a well-loved living room. It’s comfort food elevated to an art form, perfect for those nights when romance means staying in but going out.

The Sultan

The Sultan is Cardiff’s magic carpet ride to the Middle East, serving up dishes that are a feast for the senses. Think a romantic bazaar where every bite is a discovery. It’s where love stories are spiced to perfection.

Maison de Boeuf

Maison de Boeuf is a love letter to the carnivore, serving up French-inspired dishes in a setting that’s as chic as Paris in spring. It’s where steak is the language of love, and the wine list whispers sweet nothings. The romance is Michelin-quality.

Pasture

Pasture celebrates the very best of Welsh beef with a side of live music, making it Cardiff’s hottest spot for meat lovers with a taste for tunes. It’s vibrant, it’s buzzing, and it’s where love is served rare. The steaks are stellar.

Culley’s Kitchen & Bar

Culley’s menu is where rustic meets romantic (Culley’s Kitchen & Bar)

Culley’s Kitchen & Bar mixes the industrial with the edible, offering a menu that’s as hearty as it is inventive. It’s where rustic meets romantic, perfect for those who like their love stories with a side of craft beer. The vibe is award-winning.

Porro

Porro brings a touch of Italian elegance to Cardiff, serving up dishes that sing with simplicity and flavour. It’s intimate, it’s atmospheric and it’s where amore is on the menu every day.

The Potted Pig

Nestled in a former bank vault, The Potted Pig is Cardiff’s treasure trove of culinary delights, where British cuisine gets a creative twist. The vibe is speakeasy chic meets modern gastropub. With food this good, it’s a veritable goldmine of gastronomy and romance.

Birmingham

Land

At Land, it’s not just about the veggies; it’s a plant-based paradise where each dish is a green masterpiece. With a vibe as fresh as its produce, it’s where vegans and carnivores unite in culinary bliss. It’s Eden for the modern age, making it effortlessly romantic.

Opheem

Opheem lights up Birmingham with a constellation of Michelin stars, serving Indian cuisine that’s as avant-garde as a sci-fi romance. Chef Aktar Islam crafts dishes that defy gravity, in a space that’s as sleek as a spaceship. It’s where culinary adventures and love stories are written in the stars.

The Wilderness

The Wilderness is where British cuisine goes wild, in a setting that’s as untamed as a Brontë moor. It’s perfect for those who love their romance with a touch of the dramatic, served under the canopy of Birmingham’s own wild side.

Tropea

Tropea’s dishes sing with the warmth of the Italian sun (Tropea)

Tropea brings a slice of Calabria to Birmingham, with dishes that sing with the warmth of the Italian sun. The vibe? A rustic tryst, where every bite is a kiss. With pasta this perfect, it’s amore at first taste. Endless love? Nah, endless wine list.

Smoke

At Smoke, the name says it all – it’s where the grill is king, and the flavours are as intense as a new romance. It’s edgy, it’s smoky and it’s where passion is served with a side of char. It’s the ultimate spot for smouldering glances over smoky dishes.

Grace and Savour

Grace and Savour is a haven of farm-to-fork finesse, offering dishes that are as elegant as they are ethical. With a vibe as serene as a countryside picnic, it’s where sustainability meets style. It’s the commitment to the land that’s romantic.

Cheal’s

Cheal’s of Henley is where modern British meets Michelin-ranked magic, in a setting that whispers sweet nothings. It’s intimate, it’s exquisite and it’s where culinary dreams come true. Perfect for those who believe that love, like fine dining, is an art form.

Simpsons

Simpsons, with its Michelin star shining bright, is a beacon of British elegance. The dishes are a symphony of flavours, in a setting that’s as refined as a classical quartet. It’s where love is served on a silver platter, making every meal a romantic overture.

Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot Pierre is where France meets Birmingham, offering a rendezvous with romance in every bite of its classic French cuisine. Cosy, charming and bubbly like Champagne, it’s a love affair with French dining.

Varanasi

Varanasi is Birmingham’s temple to Indian cuisine, where the spices are as passionate as a Bollywood love story. Opulent and otherwordlyl, it’s where dining is a divine experience. With an interior this lavish, it’s where gods go to dine and lovers go to dream.