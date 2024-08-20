Support truly

If you’re planning to “Shake It Off” in style while soaking up the electric atmosphere of Wembley Stadium, then the hospitality suites are the ultimate ticket. Just as Taylor Swift knows how to drop a perfect pop anthem, Wembley’s nailed the art of luxury with suites that cater to every kind of fan. Whether you’re catching a nail-biting football match, vibing at a sold-out concert or soaking in the buzz of any major event, these suites take your day out from great to “Gorgeous”.

Each suite at Wembley offers its own unique experience, much like how every Taylor Swift album brings a new layer of emotional depth to our lives. From the ultra-luxe One Twenty suite to the cosy Inner Circle, there’s a perfect spot for every mood – and every food craving. Fancy a multi-course feast? Want a gourmet twist on classic stadium bites? Or maybe you’re after a more intimate, laid-back experience? Wembley’s hospitality game is as strong as its events and performances – and it’s most certainly got you covered. The food, the drinks, the service – everything’s on point, making sure your time at Wembley is “The Best Day.”

So, let’s take a closer look at what each of these suites has to offer. With a touch of Taylor Swift-inspired flair, we’ll explore the different tiers of this “Enchanted” experience, making sure you know exactly which one is your “Wildest Dreams” come true. Whether you’re planning a once-in-a-lifetime outing or simply want to add a touch of flair to your regular matchday, Wembley’s hospitality suites are ready to welcome you with open arms – and treat you to an unforgettable experience.

One Twenty: the all-access experience

( Club Wembley )

When you’re in the One Twenty suite, you’re truly living “The 1” experience. This top-tier hospitality package is the “King of My Heart” when it comes to luxury. Imagine a five-course meal that’s as “Red” as Taylor’s signature lipstick, featuring gourmet dishes prepared by world-class chefs. With every bite, from the flavourful starters and mouthwatering mains to the indulgent desserts, you’ll be thinking, “You Belong With Me” to this suite. And with a selection of fine wines and cocktails that would make even “London Boy” jealous, One Twenty is the ultimate choice for those who want the full VIP treatment.

Bobby Moore: the iconic experience

( Club Wembley )

Named after England’s legendary captain, the Bobby Moore suite is the “Fearless” choice for those looking to mix history with a dash of luxury. Here, the menu has as many personalities as the “Bad Blood” music video, offering an impressive selection of freshly carved meats, seafood platters, loaded waffle fries, hot dogs and a doughtnut dessert wall. Each dish is a guilty pleasure, so you might find yourself saying “Look What You Made Me Do” – but absolutely come back for seconds. The atmosphere here is “Bejeweled” personified, with a view that will leave you (and your tummy) “Spellbound” as you watch your selected perfomance unfold on the pitch.

Centre Circle: the heart of the action

( Club Wembley )

If you want to be in the thick of it all, the Centre Circle suite is your “Wildest Dreams” come true. Positioned perfectly for those who want to feel every moment, this suite offers a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere. The food here is anything but ordinary – with gourmet sliders, artisanal pizzas and an assortment of salads that are as “Delicate” as they are flavourful. Whether you’re toasting with a “Champagne Problems” cocktail or enjoying a light bite, the Centre Circle suite ensures you’re always at the heart of the action – both on your plate and on the pitch.

Inner Circle: the intimate experience

For those who prefer a more private and cosy atmosphere, the Inner Circle suite is the ideal spot to be. It’s your very own “Love Story”: intimate, exclusive and unforgettable. The menu here is curated to offer a personalised touch, featuring seasonal dishes that are as rich and comforting as your “Cardigan”. Think of hearty pies, fresh fish dishes and desserts that make you feel like you’ve stepped into “Wonderland”. The Inner Circle is all about making you feel special – and with the attentive service, you’ll find yourself saying, “You Need To Calm Down” because everything is taken care of.

Number Nine: The Striker’s Choice

( Club Wembley )

Finally, there’s the Number Nine suite – where the atmosphere is as electric as “Blank Space” and the menu as satisfying as hearing your favourite song on the setlist. Named after the iconic number worn by legendary strikers, this suite offers a selection of fan favourites with an elevated twist. From beautifully grilled steaks to creamy pasta dishes, every plate is a “Mastermind” and a drinks menu that features craft beers and signature cocktails, the Number Nine suite is where you can truly “Shake It Off” and enjoy the match like a champion.

So, you see, no matter which suite you choose, Wembley’s hospitality is as “Timeless” as a Taylor Swift classic. The food, the atmosphere and the service all come together to create an experience that will truly make your “August” – and any other month, you choose to visit Experiences by Wembley.

So next time you’re heading to Wembley Stadium, make sure you choose the suite that fits your vibe – because when it comes to making memories that last forever, Experiences by Wembley know how to do it “All Too Well.”