Energy-efficient garden appliances to help you host this winter

Your garden can become a year-round entertaining destination if you’re got the right setup. But it’s wise to make sure you’re investing in the right tech to keep your social garden space running as intelligently as possible with the most energy-efficient options.

When considering which products to invest in for your garden entertaining, make sure to buy smart products with verified claims. You want to look for solar or electric and check out the power rating. Though as always, reducing consumption is the quickest way to have an impact.

Let there be light

(The Solar Centre)

When curating your space, set the right ambiance and the mood will follow. Solar lights used to be a flickering, unreliable affair but advanced technology and investment has brought a range of better products to the market.

Illuminate your soiree with beautiful festoon lighting or interesting options such as the Lumify Solar Vintage Bulb Lights from The Solar Centre (£69.99). Using a high-efficiency circuit design with enhanced USB charging and power saving technology, this energy efficient string of lights will bring brightness to the darker evenings ahead.

Al fresco efficiency

Keep those guests well fed and they’ll keep coming back. With the right electric BBQ, you’ll be whipping out chargrilled creations in no time. This energy-efficient electric portable grill is the ideal culinary companion for the garden. Weber is a renowned master in the BBQ world and this high quality portable electric version is no different. Sporting smart porcelain-enamelled cast iron cooking grates, an aluminium heat-retention liner and 1,560 watts makes for a powerful and efficient cooking experience on a clever piece of kit.

(Sage)

If you’re looking to impress your guests further in the culinary department, get involved with the pizza oven trend. This tabletop electric version from the experts at Sage can be used inside or outside but there’s nothing more impressive than setting it up in the middle of your circle of friends and chucking in your dough-based designs and watching them emerge, perfectly cooking in just three minutes (£729.95).

The intelligent algorithm working behind the scenes and innovative cavity design guides the power, temperature control and cooking performance to give you energy-bill busting yet incredibly delicious pizza time after time.

(Hawaiiwave)

Eating outside is an adventure in the winter months but as the pandemic taught us, the backdrop doesn’t matter if the heating is good enough. Keep things toasty with patio heaters but make sure to opt for electric rather than gas. The infrared technology is much more energy efficient, concentrating on heating objects rather than just the air around them. They also don’t emit any Co2 and consume much less energy than gas versions so they’re cheaper to run. The Herschel Hawaii Wave is a sleek model sporting infrared technology. This premium black design is perfect to gather a group around as you entertain outside this season.