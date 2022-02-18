Make cleaning easy with these powerful cordless vacuums from Samsung - now on offer at Currys
Get up to £150 off on the light but mighty Samsung Jet range
The new year brings new opportunities for socialising – but with them comes the pressure to get things looking ship-shape and chic when inviting guests round.
Enter Samsung, which has developed a range of vacuums and floorcare products to make cleaning up a breeze, whether it’s the morning after the night before or you need to do a quick tidy up before your nearest and dearest pop over.
Lightweight but with powerful suction that doesn’t compromise on deep-cleaning credentials, Samsung’s Jet range not only packs a vacuuming punch but can save you money – Samsung is offering up to £150 off on its powerful Jet hoovers range.
Here are some of the stand-out floor-cleaning products in the range:
Samsung Jet 90 Pro - £499 (was £599)
It may be lightweight and easy to use, with a handheld body that weighs in at just 1.66kg, but this vacuum is a heavyweight when it comes to sucking power: it boasts 200W suction, plus a five-layer filtration system that captures 99.99 per cent of microdust, for a more hygienic clean.
It works across all floor types, from hard-wood to carpets, with a number of accessories to help you tackle hard-to-reach places; these include the Combination Tool, Extension Crevice Tool, Mini Motorised Tool and Flexible Tool.
With a Turbo Action brush that spins at around 3,750 times a minute and an extra Spinning Sweeper brush, designed for wood floors, the 90 Pro separates fine dust particles from the air as it goes, plus has 27 cyclones boosting the airflow for seriously strong dirt and dust removal.
And it’s cordless – just pop the vacuum on its stand-alone Z Station and watch the battery go from flat to fully charged in 210 minutes. It then has up to 60 minutes running time before you need to recharge.
Samsung Jet 75 Pet - £349 (was £499)
The clue’s in the name – this mighty 200W vacuum is specifically designed to pick up stubborn pet hair in seconds, alongside other dust and debris. In fact, the Digital Invertor Motor even uses the same design as an aeroplane engine, boosting airflow and spinning faster than a Formula 1 car’s engine.
Weighing in at 2.8kg, the lightweight design has a 0.8L capacity and a run-time of an hour when fully charged.
It features an incredibly fast-spinning Turbo Action Brush, plus accessories including the Mini Motorised Tool – a smaller powered brush ideal for stairs and soft furnishings such as sofas, curtains and car seats – and the Flex Tool which, when used in conjunction with the Combination Tool or the Extension Crevice Tool, makes cleaning hard to reach places, such as behind furniture or on top of cupboards, a doddle.
The multi-layered filtration system captures up to 99.99 per cent of microdust particles, dust and allergens, while the 2-in-1 charging station can either be wall-mounted or used as a standalone charger – you can even remove the battery and pop it in to charge.
Samsung Clean Station - £199
This is the ultimate accompaniment to a Samsung vacuum cleaner to create an even more hygienic home. It makes emptying the vacuum’s dustbin even easier, quicker and cleaner – place the bin on top of the Clean Station and it automatically empties.
An airtight, Anti Dust Emitting Structure and Multi-layered Filtration System both stop dust escaping into the air – great news for allergy sufferers. It incorporates Air Pulse technology too – currents of air pulsate through the bin to shake dust and debris free and lock them away – and has an activated carbon filter to keep smells trapped inside.
The Clean Station even alerts you to when it’s time to empty it; a blue LED on the front of the unit turns red when the bag’s full, telling you it’s time to swap out the bag.
For more offers on the Samsung Jet range visit Currys.co.uk. T&Cs apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.