Taylor Swift announces new album – here’s where to pre-order it in the UK now

Less than a year since her blockbuster Eras tour concluded, Taylor Swift has unveiled her latest album: The Life of A Showgirl. The singer announced the new record on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights last night, but rumours had already been circulating among fans.

No stranger to dropping Easter eggs, a countdown to 12.12am EST on 12 August appeared on her website, which transformed into a glittering orange facade. Early on Monday, Swift’s marketing team posted a carousel of 12 photos with the caption "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…".

Then, Kelce revealed that his girlfriend would be a guest on the new episode of New Heights, posting a silhouette of Swift taken from a photoshoot on 12 December 2022. The Life of a Showgirl will be her 12th album, and many fans are speculating it will drop on 12th October, in fitting with the theme.

An official release date is yet to be set, but the album will be shipped before 13 October, according to her website.

The artist’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, broke the Spotify record for being the most-streamed album in a day. Allegedly picking apart the end of her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, it also appeared to skewer The 1975 singer Matty Healy after a brief romantic liaison in the wry song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

After the success of her last album, and the record-breaking Eras tour, the highest-grossing tour in history and the first to break $1bn, The Life of A Showgirl is set to be one of the biggest music launches of 2025.

Here’s how to pre-order the new record.

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ vinyl: £29.99, Taylorswift.com

Details are still thin on the ground about The Life of a Showgirl, with the release date, album artwork and track listing yet to be unveiled. For now, we know that Swift’s new record will be shipped before 13 October 2025. Perhaps hinting at a return to a poppier sound, the vinyl boasts a portofino orange and gold glitter finish.

There’s a limit of four vinyls per customer, and the website states that the record is only available to pre-order while stocks last, so act fast.

