In a “2am surprise” (7am UK time), Taylor Swift took a break from her blockbuster Eras global tour last night to drop her 11th studio album: The Tortured Poets Department.

Having announced the new record at the Grammy’s earlier this year, the pop star delighted Swifties by revealing there will be a second instalment, giving fans 15 more tracks than they’d hoped for.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second instalment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

Featuring 31 songs and a three-hour run time, both critics and listeners have praised the album, with lyrics touching on failed relationships (Swift and her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke up last year), ex-lovers (fans think The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived might be about her brief fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy), conflicted feelings about fame and her ongoing Eras tour.

On Instagram, she continued that The Tortured Poets Department is “an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure”.

Whether you’re hosting a listening party for the new album or have tickets to the upcoming UK leg of her tour, here’s where to shop The Tortured Poets Department’s exclusive new merchandise. Swifties, assemble.

The Tortured Poets Department black crewneck: £70, Storeuktaylorswift.com

( Taylor Swift store )

This blank ink crew neck jumper is detailed with the grey album logo and “The Tortured Poets Department” printed on the front, with a photo of Taylor Swift on the back. Made from 100 per cent cotton with a standard fit, the jumper is the perfect outer layer for spring (particularly if you’re booked to attend one of Taylor Swift’s stadium UK dates).

Buy now

The Tortured Poets Department white t-shirt: £35, Storeuk.taylorswift.com

( Taylor Swift store )

This white t-shirt features the TTPD album logo and “The Tortured Poets Department” written on the left chest. A sepia photo of Taylor Swift details the back. Whether worn with jeans or tucked into a skirt, the classic white tee is a hero addition to your wardrobe.

Buy now

The Tortured Poets Department bracelet: £40, Storeuk.taylorswift.com

( Taylor Swift store )

With an electroplated 14k gold finish, this bracelet is available in small/medium and large/extra large lengths. The chain link style features the “TTPD” album logo and hook closure, complete with a cotton/poly cinch bag featuring the “TTPD” album logo printed on the front.

Buy now

The Tortured Poets Department beige sweatpants: £70, Storeuk.taylorswift.com

( Taylor Swift store )

If your loungewear needs a refresh, look no further than this pair of Taylor Swift sweatpants. The trousers are crafted from cotton for a soft feel with a drawstring waist, side pockets and elasticated cuffs. Featuring the “TTPD” logo on the left side and the album’s scripture down the right leg, the sweatpants have a neutral beige finish.

Buy now

The Tortured Poets Department necklace: £35, Storeuk.taylorswift.com

( Taylor Swift store )

This stainless steel necklace is gold-plated for an arresting shine. Featuring the album’s “TTPD” album logo, an adjustable back closure and a small charm with “Taylor Swift” engraved at the clasp, it boasts a 19in chain and 3in extender. Plus, it comes in a “TTPD” logo cotton/poly cinch bag for safe storage.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on music tech and more, try the links below:

Here’s how to order the CD of Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’