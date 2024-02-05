Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At last night’s Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year award for Midnights and made history by taking home the gong for the fourth time. This would be Swift’s whopping 13th Grammy and followed her winning Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights as well.

On such a momentous occasion, it seems fitting the pop icon also used the evening to announce her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is out on 19 April.

Noting she’d decided to share the news at the Grammys in particular, Swift said: “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years – which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage, thank you, I love you.”

Also announcing the upcoming release on Instagram, Swift captioned the post with: “All’s fair in love and poetry.” This has meant some Swifties are speculating the album will cover her break-up with actor Joe Alwyn.

While we can’t confirm that, we can tell you how to pre-order The Tortured Poets Department on CD, cassette and vinyl now.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ CD + bonus track ‘The Manuscript’: £13.99, Taylorswift.com

(Taylor Swift)

Snap up Swift’s new album in CD format, featuring a bonus track as well as 16 main songs. You’ll be able to enjoy collectable sleeve artwork, a booklet containing 20 pages of lyrics and photographs, and a poster with two sides.

Pre-order now

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ cassette + bonus track ‘The Manuscript’: £16.99, Taylorswift.com

(Taylor Swift)

If you favour a classic cassette, you can also shop the album and bonus track in this format. You’ll unwrap a handwritten lyric, and photographs that haven’t been published before, making this an extra special music purchase.

Pre-order now

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ vinyl + bonus track ‘The Manuscript’: £33.99, Taylorswift.com

(Taylor Swift)

Finally, for fans of vinyl, you can listen to The Tortured Poets Department on a record player with this upcoming release. Its features include album sleeves with photos that have never been seen before, a book-bound jacket boasting 24 pages, including handwritten lyrics, and two vinyl discs.

Pre-order now

