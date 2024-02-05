Grammys 2024 live: Celine Dion announces Taylor Swift as Album of the Year winner
Women dominated in all of the major awards categories as Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Tracy Chapman delivered stunning performances
The 2024 Grammy Awards took place tonight (Sunday 4 February), with female artists dominating the major categories on a night dubbed ‘Year of the Women’.
Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for the fourth time, setting a new record. Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For?”, while Record of the Year was won by Miley Cyrus for “Flowers”.
Earlier in the night, Swift took the opportunity to announce a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department.
The ceremony’s live performances were also dominated by women, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell drawing an emotional reaction and a standing ovation. Other performers included Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, who memorably dueted with Luke Combs on a duet version of her hit “Fast Car”.
SZA had lead the nominations with nine, and ended up winning three.
As awards ceremonies go, this was a night that truly had it all. Even a surprise cameo from Meryl Streep...
Watch Taylor Swifts best reactions at the Grammys
What is Joni Mitchell’s mysterious illness Morgellons disease?
Following her hospitalisation in 2015, much attention was placed on Mitchell’s rare condition – which she has spoken candidly about in the past – known as Morgellons disease. The little-known skin condition is characterised by patients as having biting and stinging sensations under the skin. However, the controversial condition has raised eyebrows among the medical community, many of who believe that its symptoms are caused by a psychiatric disorder.
In 2010, Mitchell described her Morgellons disease symptoms in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Mitchell described seeing “fibres in a variety of colours protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral” and suggested the illness was “as if it’s from outer space”.
What is Joni Mitchell's mysterious illness Morgellons disease?
What is Joni Mitchell’s mysterious illness Morgellons disease, as 80-year-old singer performed first-ever Grammy Awards
Watch: Highlights from 2024 Grammy Awards
Comment: ‘At the 2024 Grammys, it felt as though a genuine sea change was underway'
The ceremony, often criticised over issues of inequality, had a certain amount of making up to do. Mark Beaumont assesses what could prove to be a pivotal moment in pop culture.
Maluma reveals why he’s nervous about fatherhood
The Colombian singer, 30, opened up about expecting his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez during the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show. When asked by host Laverne Cox whether he’s prepared to welcome his daughter, who the couple have decided to name Paris, Maluma replied: “I’m not ready. I’m kind of nervous, to be honest.”
Maluma explains why he's 'not ready' to become a parent
Colombian singer is expecting his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez
Watch: Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as first person to win Best Album award four times
Phoebe Bridgers: Ex-Grammy Awards CEO Neil Portnow can 'rot in piss'
Asked about the “Year of Women” at the Grammys, Bridgers says: “Yeah, I have something to say about women.”
She quotes ex-Grammy Awards CEO Neil Portnow, who once said “women need to step up” if they want to win more Grammys.
“He’s now being sued for sexual assault,” she points out. “I know he’s not dead yet but when he is, he can rot in piss.”
Last year, the former president and CEO of the Recording Academy – the organisation that produces the Grammy Awards – was accused of rape in a lawsuit.
Mr Portnow, who stepped down as the CEO in 2019, has denied the allegations. In a statement given to The Independent, his spokesperson called the allegations “completely false” and “undoubtedly motivated by Mr Portnow’s refusal to comply with the Plaintiff’s outrageous demands for money and assistance in obtaining a residence visa for her”.
Billie Eilish: ‘I feel very seen'
Backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, Eilish spoke to reporters about the Grammys “Year of Women” coinciding with Barbie’s feminist message. “I feel very seen,” the singer, clutching two of her four Grammy Awards of the night, said. “Sometimes, it’s great to get a ‘good job’ and this is a huge ‘good job’, so I feel very heard.”
Fans gush over Joni Mitchell’s outfit
For her first-ever performance on the Grammys stage, Mitchell wore a black velvet matching set consisting of a coat, top, and pants embroidered with gold celestial motifs.
She completed the look with her iconic blonde braids and black beret, a beaded necklace with green stones, and a black cane with a diamond-encrusted tiger head.
Taylor Swift makes history
And the first person in history to win Album of the Year four times is... Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift shatters Grammys record with fourth Album of the Year win
Swift, along with several other artists, could make history at the 2024 Grammys
