Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707120180

Grammys 2024 live: Celine Dion announces Taylor Swift as Album of the Year winner

Women dominated in all of the major awards categories as Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Tracy Chapman delivered stunning performances

Tom Murray
Los Angeles
,Roisin O'Connor
Monday 05 February 2024 08:03
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Jay Z calls out Grammys for snubbing Beyonce for Album of the Year

The 2024 Grammy Awards took place tonight (Sunday 4 February), with female artists dominating the major categories on a night dubbed ‘Year of the Women’.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for the fourth time, setting a new record. Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For?”, while Record of the Year was won by Miley Cyrus for “Flowers”.

Earlier in the night, Swift took the opportunity to announce a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The ceremony’s live performances were also dominated by women, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell drawing an emotional reaction and a standing ovation. Other performers included Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, who memorably dueted with Luke Combs on a duet version of her hit “Fast Car”.

SZA had lead the nominations with nine, and ended up winning three.

As awards ceremonies go, this was a night that truly had it all. Even a surprise cameo from Meryl Streep...

1707120180

Watch Taylor Swifts best reactions at the Grammys

Watch Taylor Swifts best reactions at the Grammys
Tom Murray5 February 2024 08:03
1707118516

What is Joni Mitchell’s mysterious illness Morgellons disease?

Following her hospitalisation in 2015, much attention was placed on Mitchell’s rare condition – which she has spoken candidly about in the past – known as Morgellons disease. The little-known skin condition is characterised by patients as having biting and stinging sensations under the skin. However, the controversial condition has raised eyebrows among the medical community, many of who believe that its symptoms are caused by a psychiatric disorder.

In 2010, Mitchell described her Morgellons disease symptoms in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Mitchell described seeing “fibres in a variety of colours protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral” and suggested the illness was “as if it’s from outer space”.

Read more here:

What is Joni Mitchell’s mysterious illness Morgellons disease?

What is Joni Mitchell’s mysterious illness Morgellons disease, as 80-year-old singer performed first-ever Grammy Awards

Tom Murray5 February 2024 07:35
1707116656

Watch: Highlights from 2024 Grammy Awards

Highlights from 2024 Grammy Awards
Tom Murray5 February 2024 07:04
1707114796

Comment: ‘At the 2024 Grammys, it felt as though a genuine sea change was underway'

The ceremony, often criticised over issues of inequality, had a certain amount of making up to do. Mark Beaumont assesses what could prove to be a pivotal moment in pop culture.

Jacob Stolworthy5 February 2024 06:33
1707112876

Maluma reveals why he’s nervous about fatherhood

The Colombian singer, 30, opened up about expecting his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez during the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show. When asked by host Laverne Cox whether he’s prepared to welcome his daughter, who the couple have decided to name Paris, Maluma replied: “I’m not ready. I’m kind of nervous, to be honest.”

Read more:

Maluma explains why he’s ‘not ready’ to become a parent

Colombian singer is expecting his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez

Tom Murray5 February 2024 06:01
1707111076

Watch: Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as first person to win Best Album award four times

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as first person to win Best Album award four times
Tom Murray5 February 2024 05:31
1707110284

Phoebe Bridgers: Ex-Grammy Awards CEO Neil Portnow can 'rot in piss'

Asked about the “Year of Women” at the Grammys, Bridgers says: “Yeah, I have something to say about women.”

She quotes ex-Grammy Awards CEO Neil Portnow, who once said “women need to step up” if they want to win more Grammys.

“He’s now being sued for sexual assault,” she points out. “I know he’s not dead yet but when he is, he can rot in piss.”

Last year, the former president and CEO of the Recording Academy – the organisation that produces the Grammy Awards – was accused of rape in a lawsuit.

Mr Portnow, who stepped down as the CEO in 2019, has denied the allegations. In a statement given to The Independent, his spokesperson called the allegations “completely false” and “undoubtedly motivated by Mr Portnow’s refusal to comply with the Plaintiff’s outrageous demands for money and assistance in obtaining a residence visa for her”.

Phoebe Bridgers (C), Lucy Dacus (R) and Julien Baker of boygenius

(AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Murray in Los Angeles5 February 2024 05:18
1707109365

Billie Eilish: ‘I feel very seen'

Backstage at the Crypto.com Arena, Eilish spoke to reporters about the Grammys “Year of Women” coinciding with Barbie’s feminist message. “I feel very seen,” the singer, clutching two of her four Grammy Awards of the night, said. “Sometimes, it’s great to get a ‘good job’ and this is a huge ‘good job’, so I feel very heard.”

Tom Murray in Los Angeles5 February 2024 05:02
1707108302

Fans gush over Joni Mitchell’s outfit

For her first-ever performance on the Grammys stage, Mitchell wore a black velvet matching set consisting of a coat, top, and pants embroidered with gold celestial motifs.

She completed the look with her iconic blonde braids and black beret, a beaded necklace with green stones, and a black cane with a diamond-encrusted tiger head.

Read more:

Tom Murray5 February 2024 04:45
1707108071

Taylor Swift makes history

And the first person in history to win Album of the Year four times is... Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift shatters Grammys record with fourth Album of the Year win

Swift, along with several other artists, could make history at the 2024 Grammys

Tom Murray in Los Angeles5 February 2024 04:41

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in