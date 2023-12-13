You can now watch Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at home

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swifties, rejoice: it’s Taylor’s birthday and, to celebrate, Ms Swift is giving her fans in the UK, US, Canada and Ireland a present. From today (13 December), you can now watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at home.

The film version of Taylor Swift’s worldwide tour includes footage of the pop star performing some of her most-loved songs from all 10 of her albums, including Folklore, Evermore, Lover, Midnights, Red and 1989. It’s also earned Taylor her fifth nomination for a Golden Globe award and could see the star win this accolade for the first time in January 2024.

Whether you struggled to get tickets to the UK leg or are gearing up for the gig next year, you can embrace the Eras atmosphere without having to leave your sofa.

In a review by The Independent, the film (which comes with a 12A rating) was described as “hypnotic” and “a near exact replica of her blockbuster concert performance.”

Expect dramatic backdrops and costumes to match each era, with Swift talking fans through the songs and their lyrics, and an uplifting three and a half hours of magical music. Should your favourite tune be “Anti-Hero”, “Blank Space”, “Love Story” or “22”, you’ll be taken through the pop icon’s career in “Style”. Plus, you’ll be treated to three songs not included in the cinema version: “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer”, and “Long Live”.

Excited to see it? Here’s how to watch Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at home on Apple TV+, Sky, Prime Video and more.

Where to watch ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film from home

From 13 December (Taylor Swift’s birthday and favourite number), you can watch the Eras tour from home on several streaming services. As listed on Swift’s website, these are Apple TV+, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google TV and Sky Store. There’s also a preview trailer available on YouTube.

It is £15.99 to rent the film on all services, and you don’t need a Prime Video subscription if you’re watching it via Amazon. For Apple TV+ you won’t need a subscription either. For both, you can access the rental simply by having the app on a device. Meanwhile, over at Sky Store, you’ll need to have a Sky subscription and will have 30 days to begin watching the movie and then 48 hours to finish streaming it.

Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Apple TV+ now

Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Prime Video now

Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Sky Store now

