1O Black Friday beauty gift ideas for an at-home salon pampering session

Struggling to find the ultimate Christmas gift for a beauty enthusiast in your life? For a guaranteed winner, how about bringing the salon into their home.

With everything they need (and more) for professional salon results, Mylee has all the beauty essentials to do-it-yourself when it comes to creating flawless and long-lasting gel manicures and pedicures, quick and easy body waxing and brow and lash defining tinting. They make grooming to perfection convenient with no appointment necessary – saving not only on time but money too.

From the full works gel manicure kit to budget-friendly beauty stocking fillers, there’s a perfect present to suit every budget and taste. You could even treat yourself!

You’ll be giving them more than just a beauty ritual but a moment of that all-important self-care. A chance for your loved one to take some time-out with an at-home beauty pamper and give them a sure-fire way to make them feel and look their best.

And now is the best time to shop at Mylee. There are savings to be had on every single one of their products, with the brand’s biggest ever Black Friday sale. To help you get started here are 10 of our favourite must-have beauty gifts…

The Full Works Autumn/Winter Complete Gel Polish Kit: Was £129, Now £110.50

Perfect for: Going pro

Everything you need to create every step of a professional gel finish that lasts up to 3 weeks. It comes with the pro LED lamp that cures gel ultra-fast, and 8 seasonal MyGel polishes - from autumnal must-haves to shimmering metallics for when the occasion calls for glam - so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

The Black UV Lamp Kit with Gel Nail Polish Essentials: Was £60, Now £51

Perfect for: Getting started

The edited version of the above kit, comes with a UV lamp for curing gel and 4 classic suit-all nail shades – a delicate nude, an everyday mauve, a flirty pink and an always elegant dark red. Containing all the essentials to create a chip-free gel manicure and pedicure, but for those with a lower budget.

The Complete Professional Waxing Kit: Was £55, Now £44

Perfect for: Party pins

Turn to waxing if you want to stay smooth and silky for longer - keeping you fuzz-free on average for 4-6 weeks. Forget awkward, expensive and time-consuming beautician appointments when you can do it all yourself with this easy-to-use stripless kit.

Brow and Lash Tint Kit in Dark Brown: Was £15, Now £12.75

Perfect for: Brows that wow

Fake a fuller brow by staying on top of your regular tints with this formula that captures even the tiniest baby fine and fair hairs - it works on your lashes too. It’ll surprise you how quick and easy it is to do it yourself, so much so you’ll never ask a professional to do it again.

Perfect for: Grown-up glitter

There’s no such thing as too much sparkle as the festive season approaches. For a grown-up way to wear glitter, try layering it just on your ring fingers for an accent nail or try it just on the nail edges for a subtle bit of sparkle. With 101 loose glitter shades to choose the hue matching possibilities are endless.

The Glow Up Kit: Was £160, Now £144

Perfect for: Ultimate pre-party prep

Treat yourself to this packed grooming collection that will have you looking fabulous for the party season ahead. With all you need for chip-free gel nails that stay flawless for 3 weeks including the all-important Mylee pro LED lamp. The full professional waxing kit will ensure you stray smooth and fuzz-free all month long and for bold face-framing brows and fluttery well-defined lashes, there’s a tint kit too.

The Builder Gel Bundle: Was £43, Now £38.70

Perfect for: Polishing to perfection

Try the Mylee 5-in-1 builder gel for strengthening, lengthening or sculpting nails – this quad contains 4 natural shades. Those prone to breaking or peeling nails will find it builds added structure to the nail, use it to apply a tip for extensions or infill a nail if yours are quick growing. Also, use it to encapsulate glitter or gems.

The Winter Wonderland Duo: Was £12.50, Now £10

Perfect for: Putting on the glitz

This duo makes a sparkling stocking-filler for those that already have the nail kits or as an add on gift to include with a kit. Containing the ‘Halo’ gel polish with its holographic silver glitter and clear base, and the ‘Icicle’ shimmering deep blue, both are made to give nails a little extra festive cheer.

The Jingle Gels Quad Collection: Was £24, Now £19.20

Perfect for: Nailing it this Christmas

Expand your gel colour selection, because you can never have too many, with these 4 festive hues. The deep red of ‘mulled wine’ will match every outfit, while the deep forest green of ‘lost in the woods’ is rich, seasonal and so of the moment. And it’s not Christmas without a bit of sparkle, so there’s a silver and gold shimmer too.

The Precious Gems Gel Polish Duo: Was £12.50, Now £10

Perfect for: Dazzling in jewel-tones

Go for this ruby red and emerald green combo for rich jewel tones that are always in fashion in autumn/winter. The glittery twist would suit a person that likes to be bold, make a beauty statement and stand out from the crowd.

