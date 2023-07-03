10 fashion and beauty brands to try this summer

From a search engine that can help you find your dream trainers to an award-winning face serum, these are the fashion and beauty brands and buys you need on your radar this summer.

Give your skin a boost

(Elizabeth Arden)

As the temperature continues to rise, it’s important to make sure our skin is hydrated and plumped. Elizabeth Arden has more than 100 years of experience in skincare, and its hyaluronic acid ceramide capsules are designed to restore the skin to a dewy, youthful glow.

These single-dose biodegradable capsules travel deeper into the skin than traditional hyaluronic acid and aim to temporarily plump and hydrate the skin. Better still, you can receive a free gift when you purchase any product from the Ceramide collection (offer valid until 30 June 2023).

Shop now at Elizabetharden.co.uk

Find the shoe that fits

(Everysize)

Tired of spending hours looking for a new pair of trainers, only to find that they’re sold out in your size? Everysize.com may be able to help. With men’s, women’s and children’s shoes available, this search engine aims to make your shoe hunt as simple as possible.

By combing through dozens of online retailers for you, the site aims to not just save you time, but show you the best prices, too. You’ll be able to peruse thousands of sneakers from the likes of Nike, Adidas, New Balance and many more.

Start your search at Everysize.com

Inject some colour into your wardrobe

(Yumi)

With summer finally here, now’s the perfect time to give your wardrobe a colourful makeover. Enter: women’s fashion website, Yumi. A go-to for those seeking forward-thinking clothes, the label is known for its eclectic array of designs and is dedicated to helping you get excited about your clothes again.

From its sustainable collection to its plus-size items and occasion wear, Yumi has something for everyone. Reinvigorate your colour palette now and receive a 30 per cent discount using the code “YUMI30” at checkout (valid on full-price items only and valid until 31 July 2023).

Shop now at Yumi.co.uk

Add tech to your skincare routine

(Sensse Beauty)

If you’re looking for a beauty hack to ease your summer skin irritations, SENSSE may have the solution for you. The skincare brand’s latest innovation, the SENSSE pro LED face mask, is aimed at catering to multiple skin concerns through its four customisable, colour LED settings (red, blue, yellow and purple), targeting more than just fine lines and wrinkles.

Whether you’re looking to reduce excess oil production, smooth out your skin complexion or simply reduce the signs of sun damage or aging, this powerful device has the suitable LED option for you. What’s more, SENSSE is striving to make the aesthetic technology market more affordable. At £139.99, redefine your selfcare routine now.

Shop now at Senssebeauty.com

Design your own engagement ring

(Taylor and Hart)

There’s no greater symbol of love than an engagement ring. And what better way to celebrate your unique love story than designing your own ring? Taylor & Hart’s complimentary design service allows you to build your own engagement ring, either in person or online. After you’ve decided on a design, a consultant will curate a selection of ethically sourced diamonds or gemstones that meet your needs and price point, before creating a 3D CAD render of your bespoke ring.

Using creativity and craftsmanship, Taylor & Hart specialises in creating custom engagement rings inspired by real love stories, accessible to a wide range of budgets.

Start building yours at Taylorandhart.com

Use the bare minimum

(Skin Sapiens)

We all know how important it is to look after our skin, but in doing so, we can risk pilling hundreds of unknown chemicals onto our faces, clueless as to which ones actually work. Skin Sapiens is aiming to put an end to this. Certified natural, vegan and cruelty-free, the skincare brand’s products leave nothing to the imagination by listing the plant origin of every ingredient on the back of each pack.

The new balance serum, which won the Pure Beauty Global Award for best natural face product in 2023, contains just 11 ingredients and has been deemed suitable for sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested and containing no synthetic perfume, the minimalist formula is ideal for those looking to hydrate their skin. At £21.99, try it for yourself and save an additional 15 per cent using code “CALM-15” (offer ends 30 September 2023).

Shop now at Skinsapiens.com

Love your lashes

(Tatti Lashes)

Want high-quality lashes without a salon treatment? Tatti Lashes invisi-lash kit promises to help you achieve a Russian volume lash look in the comfort of your own home. With five individual cluster styles to choose from, you can go for a natural look (Au Natural) or a more dramatic effect (À La Mode).

With each pack offering a box of your choice of clusters, a bond and seal glue and an applicator, you’ll have everything you need to achieve the look you want. What’s more, clusters can be re-used, as long as they’re cared for correctly.

Head to Tattilashes.com now

Get back to basics

(Roman)

Looking for some new wardrobe staples? Roman is on hand to help. Established in 1957, the clothing brand has defined itself as a design-led and fashion-forward retailer. Originally a manufacturing business based in Birmingham, Roman now retails in more than 90 outlets across the UK, sharing its enthusiasm and excitement for all things fashion through its range of clothing and accessories.

From feminine skirts and printed tops to petite and plus-size looks, you’ll likely find something for every occasion this summer, whether you’re on the hunt for a statement piece or classic styles. Check out the latest collection now and treat yourself to 20 per cent off your first order using the code “HELLO” at checkout.

Browse now at Roman.co.uk

Care for your hair

(Watermans)

Give your locks the care they need with Watermans. Packed with natural ingredients and suitable for all types, Watermans can breathe life back into tired, neglected hair. Its cruelty-free shampoo, conditioner and hair elixir contain no sulphates or parabens and are the result of more than 10 years’ experience helping customers achieve hair happiness.

What’s more, in 2022 Watermans was recognised with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, the highest official UK award for British business. Try it today and get 30 per cent off your first purchase using code “wat30off” (offer valid until 31 August 2023).

Shop now at Watermanshair.com

Cut your own created diamond

(VRAI)

Looking for a diamond engagement ring that’s both uniquely made for you and environmentally friendly? VRAI offers diamonds grown in their own foundry, the world’s first certified zero-emission diamond producer using 100% renewable energy. What’s more, you can now unleash your creativity with its latest experience, Cut for You, which allows you to select your own lab-grown diamond block and have it cut into one of 30 different shapes. Plus, with no middleman markups, you can get a larger carat for your budget.

Design your own engagement ring that reflects your unique love and true values now at Vrai.com

Find your perfect perfume

(Fragrantica)

Fragrantica is a comprehensive online directory dedicated to helping you navigate the world of fragrances. As well as offering the latest news and expert reviews on a plethora of scents, the versatile platform is also home to a vibrant community of perfume enthusiasts, allowing you to expand your knowledge, contribute your insights and exchange opinions.

While scrolling through the platform, explore your signature scent’s fascinating history or discover the intricacies of top, middle and base notes. If you’re simply on the hunt for your next aromatic purchase, you can browse through perfume brands both big and small, meaning you might uncover some hidden treasures.

Embark on a sensory exploration now at Fragrantica.com

This content is brought to you by Living360, a new digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.