10 finance and legal solutions to make life easier

From making investments to finding a suitable mortgage, here are 10 companies that can help you sort out your finances and understand the law.

Shop unique English silver for your home

(Koopman Rare Art)

World-famous international silver dealer Koopman Rare Art has opened a prominent new gallery at 12 Dover Street in London’s Mayfair focusing on top-quality English silver from the 18th and 19th centuries. This long-established company has built some of the most significant collections of the past 70 years and now specialises in 20th-century fine jewellery, alongside an extensive collection of gold and enamel snuffboxes. Koopman Rare Art is present at annual antique fairs across the world, including the upcoming The Palm Beach Show in Palm Beach, Florida, from 18-22 February 2022.

koopman.art

Source and track your mortgage in real time

(Mortgagez)

At Mortgagez, you can obtain a quick, hassle-free quote to discover real mortgage deals from across the market. On the platform you can access in excess of 10,000 mortgages from more than 90 lenders and speak to a mortgage adviser for free. If you’ve taken out a mortgage, you can easily track its progress and get expert help from experienced brokers whenever you need it. Customers don’t pay a penny for using Mortgagez as the service is paid for by the lenders. Everything else you need is under one roof – Mortgagez can help you find a solicitor, organise your insurance or do anything else relating to your purchase.

mortgagez.com

Set up a new savings account

(Chip)

Chip is the finance app that builds your savings automatically and fights to bring you great rates. With the average easy-access savings rate in the UK being less than 0.1%, the team at Chip think its customers deserve better. Join more than 400,000 people today by setting up a savings account that brings you the best interest rates and automatically builds your savings. Start saving with a free £20 until 22 March by using the code “CASH22” online at getchip.uk.

getchip.uk

Get life insurance in just a few clicks

(Bequest)

Bequest believes that having flexible policies allows customers to have life cover that’s suitable for them and their individual needs. Life changes, and so should your life insurance. With customisable term policies, Bequest customers can get covered in as little as 10 minutes. Cover can be purchased for up to £500,000 and for as long as 40 years. There are no intimidating appointments or medical exams, so it’s easy, simple and accessible to everyone. Visit protect-with.bequest.com/life-insurance now and sign up for long-term life insurance to receive a free £50 Amazon voucher until 31 December 2022 (terms and conditions apply).

protect-with.bequest.com/life-insurance

Invest in precious metals

(Baird & Co)

Established in 1967, Baird & Co is a London-based, family-owned bullion merchant dealing in gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium. Baird provides true, all-round expertise and is a one-stop shop for all your precious metal needs. In addition to producing its own bars that can be used for investment purposes, including Capital Gains Tax-exempt coins, Baird also offers clients metal account facilities in both allocated and unallocated forms. There are many benefits to becoming a Baird & Co member, including a loyalty scheme, limit orders, price alerts and much more. The benefits of vault storage include VAT-free purchase and a state-of-the-art facility with the latest high-tech security. Call now on 020 7474 1000 or visit bairdmint.com; or to buy in-person visit 48 Hatton Garden, London.

bairdmint.com

Sort out your will with the help of solicitors

(Meadows Ryan)

Failing to plan ahead can lead to paying more tax, leaving loved ones in the lurch and losing all control. Around seven in 10 people don’t have a will, which could leave their loved ones with extra tax to pay when they die. But preparing and planning ahead with Meadows Ryan Solicitors could help you reduce tax, increase inherited funds and give you peace of mind. It’s equally important to have lasting power of attorneys (LPAs) in place, especially if you run a business, own investment property or have managed investments. Get started by calling 07950748254 or emailing jadegani@meadowsryan.com – use code “MR25LPA” for 25 per cent off LPAs until 31 March 2022.

meadowsryan.co.uk

Manage your business water with a trusted retailer

(Castle Water)

Castle Water is one of the UK’s leading independent business water retailers, providing award-winning water services to businesses and organisations across England and Scotland. It manages the water services of the country’s largest retailers and organisations, from multi-site manufacturers to hospitals and hotels. From Castle Water’s industry-leading trade effluent expertise to its online customer account portal, MyAccount, the company has everything your business needs to manage its water services. Additional water management services include leak detection and repair, water efficiency audits and automatic meter reading.

Find out more at castlewater.co.uk

Take the hassle out of debt collection

(Access Credit Management)

Recovering outstanding debt can be a hugely stressful process. Access Credit Management takes the sting out of it, offering 20 years of experience in dealing with slow-paying debtors. The company has secured a reputation for recovering outstanding commercial debt from around the world. In addition, Access Credit Management takes the time to understand your business needs. So, whether you require assistance developing or revising your company’s credit policy and procedures, a full sales ledger cleanse, or a helping hand with one or two selective overdue accounts, Access Credit Management can help.

Visit accesscm.co.uk

Find a financial adviser with ease

(Unbiased)

A good financial adviser will work with you and your business to help you achieve your goals. They’ll ensure that any product recommendation is the best possible fit for your circumstances, and help you to avoid costly mistakes. So how can you find the right adviser? Unbiased is a platform designed to help you find a trusted, regulated financial expert. Not only can you be matched to an expert adviser from the 27,000 professionals registered on the platform, but you can also access a wealth of free advice and tools.

Find your adviser today at unbiased.co.uk

Invest in the changing food market

(Pictet Asset Managment)

Faced with a growing world population and climate change, the food industry was already under severe strain before Covid-19 struck. The pandemic has disrupted the food sector’s supply chains and is set to change consumer eating habits for good. The Pictet-Nutrition fund directs capital to companies that improve the sustainability, access and quality of food necessary for health and growth. The fund invests across the entire food chain, from farm to fork. Click here to find out more about post-pandemic shifts in the food industry and the growing opportunities for investors.

am.pictet

The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you can get back less than you originally invested.

