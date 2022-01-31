10 great education and schooling ideas

From award-winning schools and innovative tuition to skills training to benefit your career, these are some of the most inspiring educational opportunities out there.

Education that’s mainstream in structure and specialist in nature

The Moat School is a specialist school for students aged nine to 19 that deals with dyslexia and other moderate learning needs. Pupils often excel in a range of artistic and creative subjects, with several having won an Independent School’s Association Art Award. Pupils can enrol in programmes with a creative focus, including art, photography, music, drama and design technology. The Moat School integrates occupational therapy and speech and language therapy into the school day, tailored individually to the requirements of each pupil. The school opened in 1998 and now supports a wide range of moderate learning needs across two sites, including a sixth form, which opened in 2020, with a focus on A-levels, BTECs and GCSE retakes. Places are currently available in both The Moat School and Moat Sixth Form. Admissions are welcome throughout the year.

Visit moatschool.org.uk for more information on admissions and support offered to pupils and parents

Award-winning education

Located in beautiful Shropshire, Moreton Hall is one of the UK’s leading independent boarding and day schools, and was recently named Tes Boarding School of the Year 2021. “Moreton wowed the judges with its commitment to its students and the wider community, exemplifying the best of the boarding sector and managing the difficulties of the pandemic with aplomb," said the Tes judges. Moreton is an ambitious, joyous and nurturing school where all pursuits are equally weighted, with many Moretonians progressing into a diverse range of academic pursuits at the nation’s top universities and arts institutes. At the heart of the school’s success is its exceptional teachers and pastoral staff, who are dedicated to the pupils, challenging and supporting each child to reach his or her personal best. Discover the “Moreton magic” by registering for an open day or personal visit. Girls from three to 18 and boys from three to 13.

moretonhall.org

How to make maths more fun

Designed for use both in class and at home, White Rose Maths’s new 1-Minute Maths app helps pupils build greater number confidence and fluency through targeted practice in engaging, one-minute chunks. This first version of the app is aimed at Key Stage 1 pupils aged five to six. Individual one-minute tasks focus on adding and subtracting and on subitising – the skill of instantly recognising the number of items in a group without counting. Multiplication and division will be added soon. Your child can choose any topic they want to try before answering a unique series of questions. If they’re struggling, a “Hint” button will give a helpful clue. When the minute’s up, they’ll see a feedback screen telling them how they’ve done. It’s free to download for teachers, parents and pupils.

Download the 1-Minute Maths app

Top-drawer tuition you can rely on

Mentor Education is the UK’s most successful 11-plus tuition agency, with 90 per cent of its pupils receiving an offer from their first-choice secondary school and 100 per cent of pupils receiving an offer from their first- or second-choice secondary school. The organisation has an exemplary track record at the best schools in London and offers a full suite of services to support children with their school entrance exams. Mentor’s director of education, Karol-An Kirkman, who oversees the 11-plus programme, has 28 years of experience in London prep schools, including as head of academic and head of 11-plus entry. The organisation offers 11-plus Saturday schools, one-on-one tuition, mock exams, interview mastery courses and academic assessments in conjunction with Cambridge University. Mentor education was recently finalised for Tuition Agency of the Year at the Education Investor Awards 2021. Contact the team for a bespoke consultation on your child’s needs via hello@mentoreducation.co.uk, or call 020 8883 2519.

mentoreducation.co.uk

Bespoke education that fits your child’s needs

Juno Education offers a tailored approach to finding the best school, tuition and mentoring for all students through a focus on the personal and emotional development of learners, as well as strong academics. Its personalised roadmap service combines tutoring and mentoring programmes with CBT coaching and other coping skills. Families are supported through the complexities of the British private school system in order to find the best-fit school without losing sight of the individual. Juno’s roadmap ensures families always know what to expect ahead of time, with no surprises along the way. The company aims to build academic success along with self-confidence and resilience, employing educators and wellbeing consultants who are specialists in their chosen fields and thoroughly background checked. Get a free learner assessment at junoeducation.org with the code “INDASS01”, valid until 31st March 2022.

junoeducation.org

High-support, low-pressure schooling that brings the best out of students

North Bridge House (NBH) is an independent co-educational day school for children aged two to 18. Across six north London sites, NBH successfully prepares pupils for every milestone of their school career, combining a “high support, low pressure” model with research-informed teaching methods and a strong focus on the individual to achieve outstanding academic outcomes.

NBH celebrates results well above the national average at every school stage,exceeding the early years national average for English and maths by over 20 per cent; offering 15 scholarships at 11-plus and 13-plus; seeing 67 per cent achieve Grade 7 and above at GCSE and 65 per cent achieve A*-A grades at A-level; and having pupils achieve top Russell Group and Oxbridge university places.

With entry points at each school site, families benefit from the option of a stress-free, all-through education to age 18, or individually tailored preparation for the UK’s leading destination schools. A new reception class is set to open at the Prep School, Regent’s Park, this September. Book a visit at northbridgehouse.com or call 020 7428 1520 for admissions enquiries.

northbridgehouse.com

Enhancing digital skills in a hybrid world

The post-pandemic world is still trying to establish the new normal, but a fast-evolving digital landscape and demands for new digital skills are proving to be a challenge. It’s important that working professionals and students are developing and enhancing the right skills to get the right job, and therefore increase their employability. AvePoint’s solutions help support continuous education and lifelong learning in a hybrid world, helping you to leverage AI to deliver bite-sized personalised learning and assessment. AvePoint’s Learning & Assessment Management Platforms, Curricula and Examena are built on Microsoft Teams and can ensure greater security, compliance and productivity. The company maximises investment in Microsoft 365 by building and innovating new features on Teams to provide an intuitive and collaborative hybrid learning experience.Get the exclusive offer today for all UK universities and colleges at avepoint.com until 31 March 2022.

avepoint.com

Helping students become the best people they can be

St David's College is a co-educational boarding and day school for pupils age nine to 19 set in the stunning surrounds of a 30-acre Tudor estate, nestled between the North Wales coastline and Snowdonia National Park. It offers award-winning outdoor education, including the Duke of Edinburgh Award, award-winning PE and sports, award-winning design and technology, and world-class learning support, SpLD and dyslexia provision. The aim is a simple one: to create a unique, whole-person education centred on the individual, built on Christian principles and embedded in a family atmosphere. Taking a “whole person” approach makes it possible to find the true gifts of every individual and tailor their education accordingly. Time is taken to discover each child’s gift, cultivate interests in academic or extra-curricular areas and nurture extraordinary character traits.

stdavidscollege.co.uk

Reputable, dependable and accessible virtual schooling for all

Minerva’s Virtual Academy is a unique, 100 per cent online independent school for 12- to 18-year-olds that offers a full GCSE programme with at least nine subjects to study at home. With unique one-on-one mentoring, a smart virtual learning environment and live lessons from qualified teachers, pupils are fully set up to succeed. They’ll be able to benefit from a full school community with weekly assemblies, after-school clubs and wellbeing classes. Here, pupils will develop real skills for the future, such as time management. The dynamic pupil roster mixes young sports stars, Olympic hopefuls and theatrical performers. Students struggling with anxiety at a traditional school are able to gain confidence in this virtual environment. Join at any time of the school term by visiting minervavirtual.com or by speaking to the friendly admissions team on 0203 637 6477.

minervavirtual.com

Maximise your marketing capabilities

There has never been a better time to invest in building digital skills to future-proof your career and grow your business. Whether you want to kick-start your career, upskill your team or enhance your CV, School of Marketing’s game-changing Digital Marketing Apprenticeship is the key to transforming your marketing capabilities. Its team of experts, industry-leading mentors and fresh, relevant course content will ensure you and your marketing teams are kept at the forefront of change and up to date with the latest tools, trends and thinking. Learn more about how you can upskill your team and improve your marketing capabilities using the Apprenticeship Levy and get 95 per cent or more off the cost of the training today.

Discover more about School of Marketing’s Digital Marketing Apprenticeship at digitalmarketingapprenticeship.schoolofmarketing.co