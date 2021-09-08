10 great health, fitness and wellbeing ideas

From high tech skincare to bespoke vitamin regimes, these products will help you look and feel good.

Peace of mind while charging your phone

England captain Harry Kane, has endorsed a unique product that’s been designed and manufactured in the UK. Sleephalo is a sleek, wireless mobile phone charger that incorporates electromagnetic field shielding to deflect the associated radiation away from your bed. The innovative product works with any phone, either as a wireless charger with radiation protection or — where a phone doesn’t have wireless charging capability — a radiation shield with the phone plugged in to its own charging cable. In a recent survey, 89% of respondents said they slept better with Sleephalo.

Hair growth technology that works

Scandinavian brand Sphagnum Botanicals has developed shampoos and hair-growth serums that aim to combat hair loss and incomplete hair growth by combining traditional remedies with the latest advanced technology. The key ingredient in the range is peat, a natural, organic substance that helps to cleanse, nourish, moisturise the scalp. In addition to Sphagnum Botanicals’ hair-growth series, there’s a wide range of exciting skincare products available to browse. Treat yourself to shampoos, body washes, serums, conditioners and face masks. Now enjoy a 21% discount by using code PEATMUD21 (offer valid until 7 September 2021).

At-home laser therapy which helps to ease pain

B-Cure Laser is a CE-approved medical device for low-level laser therapy (LLLT) technology. It’s safe for home use, is non-invasive and has no known side effects. The therapeutic effects of LLLT includes the release of endorphins that could help to relieve pain, increase production of ATP, improve blood flow and more. B-Cure Laser’s clinical efficacy has been tested in double-blinded clinical trials conducted in Italy, Russia, Brazil and Israel. It’s portable, easy and convenient to use and, thanks to its compact, lightweight shape, you can treat yourself anytime and anywhere. The product’s patented technology has made it incredibly popular, with more than 250,000 devices sold globally to date. Its distributor Good Energies works alongside UK influencers and athletes, including former Liverpool footballer John Barnes and ex-England rugby captain Matt Dawson.

Reusable period- and pee-proof pants that are kind to the planet

Swap irritating pads and tampons for incredible comfort and high-tech protection with Modibodi. Made from luxe fabrics that feel soft against your skin, and featuring a slim lining that always feels dry, there’s a style and absorbency for every kind of body and flow intensity. If you’re prone to heavy periods or bladder leaks, the most absorbent styles can hold up to 10 tampons’ worth but still feel dry. Modibodi products are more comfortable than pads thanks to the high-tech lining, which draws fluid away from your body and locks it away. Modibodi puts science, safety, style and sustainability at the heart of its entire leak-proof range of swimwear, active leggings, maternity tops and bras, postpartum undies, anti-chafing shorts and reusable baby nappies. Unlike other period and incontinence brands, Modibodi is lab certified, safety compliant and exclusively patented. Save 15% off your first order with code Health21 at check out. Offer ends 31 August 2021. Excludes gift cards, packs, multibuy, already discounted items, Maxi 24hr absorbency and Childrens Nappies.

Skincare that’s as good for the planet as it is for you

LYFE day and night face cream moisturiser is planet-friendly skincare that is natural, vegan and cruelty-free. This ultra-hydrating formula is made from organic ingredients and aims to build a protective barrier that keeps skin feeling soft, supple and re-energised. It’s free from parabens, palm-oil, microplastic and many other ingredients considered questionable or artificial. Its light texture allows fast skin absorption, provides a pleasant smooth sensation during application and features a delicious subtle orange fragrance. Get yours now with a 30% discount by using code Beauty30 at checkout (offer valid until 30 September 2021).

CBD made easy and convenient

CBD is stepping out of the shadows, with more and more consumers finding out how it can benefit them. Provacan, the flagship brand of the cannabis healthcare company CiiTECH, has an extensive range of expertly formulated CBD products to suit every need. Provacan CBD oils are made with high-quality hemp extract and come in 10ml bottles, with metered measurements. There’s a strength suited to everyone, from beginners to seasoned CBD users, with 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg and 2,400mg options. The Provacan CBD gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, have deliciously fruity flavours and offer accurate dosing of 10mg CBD per gummy. Customers love the convenience of being able to top up their daily CBD intake while on the go, and they have no artificial flavours or colourings. Provacan products can be ordered online. Get 30% off your next purchase with code LIVEWELL (offer valid until 1 November 2021).

Super supplements for super kids

Childhood is a highly formative time, one during which full spectrum nutrition is essential. Trying to get your kids to stick to a balanced and varied diet can can be challenging. But fear not, help is at hand. Junior Revive & Teen Revive Active is a range of Irish-made, award-winning supplements designed to support the nutritional needs of children and teenagers. Both Junior & Teen Revive are super supplements in handy powdered sachets, serving as a convenient way to put back what life takes out. Each box contains 20 sachets — one month’s supply for children/teens. The sachets aim to support the heart, brain and bones, as well as the immune system, with 26 active ingredients, including vitamins B12, B6, C and D, zinc, folic acid and selenium. Junior Revive is recommended for children aged between four and 12, while Teen Revive is recommended for teens aged between 13 and 18. Readers can enjoy 15% off by using the code Revive15 at checkout. (offer valid until 31 December 2021). Exclusions apply. Head online or call 0800 901 2152 for more information.

Natural CBD skincare that can enhance your routine

Poko is a natural skincare brand that combines high-quality CBD with organic ingredients to supercharge your skin. Popular products in their range include the Correcting Eye Cream which won Silver at the Beauty Bible Awards in 2021 and their bestselling Luxury Facial Oil. The Soothing Serum contains tea tree oil to help fight spot-causing bacteria and is suitable for targeting rosacea, acne and sensitive skin. Poko are launching new additions to the collection that are must-haves for battling acne breakouts, such as a Purifying Gel Cleanser, AHA Exfoliating Treatment, Azelaic Acid Spot Gel, and Brightening Rosewater Toner, which is packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients known for their anti-inflammatory benefits to help achieve clearer skin. For wholesale enquiries, email hello@pokocbd.co.uk. Now get 10% off your first order with the code HEALTHYSKIN21 (offer valid until 31 October 2021).

All-in-one nutrition tailored to your needs

Take the guesswork out of nutrition with Alyve’s personalised vitamins, tailored to you and your needs. Say goodbye to having to purchase multiple pricey bottles for a tedious nutrition regime or wasting money on off the shelf one-size-fits-all multivitamins. Instead, take a quick three-minute online consultation about your health goals and enable Alyve to build your bespoke supplement. The range is made from essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and herbal/plant extracts and more - all of which are highly absorptive, vegan, non-GMO, and features no added binders or fillers. Alyve’s products use recyclable packaging and arrive direct to your door, hassle free. Get 50% off your first order with code SUMMER50 (offer valid until 31 December 2021).

All-natural sports nutrition to fuel your body

BACX is a revolutionary plant-powered fuel for use before and during exercise and sports. The BACX team has spent countless hours in the lab, working on eliminating those side effects sometimes caused by traditional sports nutrition products, including an upset stomach, headaches and energy crashes. This all-natural sports nutrition solution comes in convenient pouches that are simply mixed with water — perfect for on the go. Made from a combination of highly effective superfoods, the product balances the right amount of fast- and slow-release plant carbs and an all-vegan amino acid blend for steady, long-lasting energy, plus important naturally occurring minerals for enhanced muscle function. BACX is made in the UK and certified with Informed Sport. BACX is offering readers 20% off using the code NEWS20. (Offer valid until 30 November 2021).

